Mewgenics - Livestream Replay

"Hello everyone, and welcome back to another GRLive.
We're back and we're about to jump into Mugenix today, and as you can tell, it's a bit of a quirky one, although I hope you've been enjoying the soundtrack playing in the background, because I think it's a fantastic song."
"Mugenix! But anyway, I'm back, ready to hop into a bit of Mugenix.
This is the, it's come out just today actually, and this is the latest creation from the developer behind The Binding of Isaac, so again, quirky, weird, a little bit wonderful, all that good stuff."
"I was, again, I usually try to stream on Wednesdays, I'm a little bit busy tomorrow afternoon, so I'm doing it today instead, but it aligns well with the Mugenix launch day, so here we are.
And this game, it's already had pretty strong reviews, and we are, we have a, someone in our, in the Gamereactor network currently working on a review, so stay tuned for that, but it's one of those games, because it's Isaac-like, you know, because it's made by the folks, or the individual who made, co-developed The Binding of Isaac, you have to look at it and say, it could be a pretty big game, ultimately, it could be quite one of those defining sort of indies, but we'll see in the long, in the grand scheme of things, for the time being, it's launch day, so let's just enjoy it for what it is, shall we, so here we go."
"This is Mugenix, I haven't played any of this game yet, this is going to be a completely fresh playthrough, and immediately, I could click play, but I'm tempted to just click meow.
Oh, sorry, hold on, now you'll be able to tell."
"It's literally a button, that just plays different meows, so, yeah, before we go on actually, as much as I do love the soundtrack, I feel like, I feel like the, Mugenix, was just like going a bit heavy then, uh, shall we go with the red one, not that it matters, oh, look, a little cat, a little creepy cat, so here we go, science! Scared you, didn't I?
I know how scary a buzzword like science can be these days, but trust me when I say, science can actually be a good thing sometimes, take this table for instance, a science made this table and the floor it sits on, there are even people out there who believe that a science made you and I, but I digress, the point I was trying to make here, is that cats are a science too, a science that I, Thomas A. Beanies, invented, what do you have to do with all of this?
Well, word on the street, you're a bit of a felineologist yourself, I know we've just met, but I bet you and I, I bet if you and I put our brains together, we could actually change the world, with cats! Now take a grin, and gander at these fine specimens, this is my latest batch, straight out of their bio vats, Loki Lotham, Bitchard and Trinity, choose two, a boy and a girl, trust me, you'll find out why later, how do you tell if it's a, I like Bitchard! Trinity looks a bit, a bit scraggly, a bit feral, so I'm going to go with Loki Lotham, what's wrong with Trinity?
That's the best of the bunch, jesus, whatever, they're pieces we put to good use, oh sorry Trinity, isn't nature just cruel, but it doesn't have to be, in fact, I think, with my brains and your ability to choose less than ideal cats, we could really shake things up, hell, with enough cats, I bet we could reverse time, maybe even make dying impossible, all I need is a nuke, radioactive blood, and a little bit of elbow grease, don't worry, I'll be sure to harvest some from Trinity's elbows before she's incinerated, now go my child, go into the world and hoard some cats, wow, tell you what, Peter are going to have some things to say about this game, so, I know, I know where we're going, we're at Loki Lotham, Bitchard, a bunch of menu things that are not un-interactable, but there are no weather effects, apparently, whatever that means, so here we go, first level, he kicked you out, huh, yeah he does that, name's Butch, even though I could give a frick if you live or die, I can't help but see a bit of myself in you, if you get what I mean, you want to survive in Boone County, you're going to need to learn how to fight, so listen up, this is your team, these are your enemies, your goal is to kill them all, help me, it's Loki's turn, you can tell because of that paw print thing above Loki Lotham's head, this is Loki Lotham's basic attack, it's melee range, so you will need to move next to the rat to hit it, this is your movement action, you can move once per turn, click it and then click the tile you want to move to, that one, bonk, done, and yeah, now I can smack the rat, yeah, got the little rat, he really destroyed that bastard, oh yeah, it's because of that passive ability, give a random stat up whenever you down a unit, you can also hover over your cat to see what that does, oh yes, strength up, strength increased by, where's it gone, no, strength increased by one, strength affects melee attack and melee ability damage, there are also spells, you only have one so far, unfortunately you lack the mana to cast it, this is how much mana the spell costs, it's how much mana you have, you gain mana at the end of your turn equal to your, let's call that intelligence, well there is stuff to do, because I've got to move this one, there's now, oh okay, individual turns, bitch art has ranged attack damage, while selecting where to move, you can see a preview of your attack range in red, move in range to attack, but I can't, that's what he's saying is I actually can't get in range to attack, oh I do have a mana, I have the mana to use my spell, and then we roll, yeah boy, that tom tom is pretty thick however, so it'll take a few more hits to kill, okay now he's gonna attack my one, oh god I've done one damage, make it a real big one, they did one damage still, go up here, and turn, then we can, that cat, beginners look, now listen each time you finish combat one of your cats is gonna level up, check out old bitch yard, she's about to get a whole lot better, just look at all these options, originally I was gonna let you choose yourself, but I feel the need to point something out, there's a pretty awesome combo, check out bitch it's current status effect, or current passive effect, hot blooded burn you inflicts increased by what, nary what sunburn does, inflicts burn one and blind one at infinite range, sunburn makes you burn, hot blooded makes you burn, so take sunburn already, or not it's your funeral, all right I'll listen for this situation, someone's learning, every cat is different, so always check out what your cat's passive ability does, cat's passives can make or break a run, and combos win games, always be on the lookout for abilities that combo, okay moving on, butch blocks your path, should you use brawn or brains to get past him, well we've got more brawn than we do have, sorry we've got no more brains than we do brawn, distract it, you're lucky, your intelligence is so high you'd be chewing rocks, cool, I got some catnip, which does, oh it gains mana, cool, move on here, I got a stick, is that like a weapon, the melee attack with one reach, okay, hold up you don't want to go into this boss fight unprepared, you have heightens that you've not yet equipped your cats, oh I have to actually equip them, there you go, did it, the standard cats versus pebbles, you're gonna get rocked, time for a boss fight, I've trained pebbles here myself, he's about to rock your world, show me what you got, attack from behind, do more damage, so by that logic, that's kind of inconvenient, you can only attack in those certain ways, enter in a minute, then, no he's running away, no, not cool dude, not cool, go over there, I could roll, um, but I kind of feel like, oh actually I can, bonk, yeah, I'm aware, I cracked it, what's that do again, gain mana, I don't need that, oh, cheeky, go there, hit him with that, then I can do, hit him with that, then I can hit him with that, I've still got more mana, so I might as well hit him with another zombie, yeah, yeah, loads of damage, I unboxed it, yeah, I'll be honest, I didn't expect that to do as much damage as it did, but it is what it is, he's got loads of mana, but I don't know whether that's shit, oh, oh, he killed her, he killed her, go over here, what I can do, is I can do that, then I can hit him again, and then I can hit him again, oh, he's blocking me in, I can move over here, I can spit on him, I can spit on him again, then I can smack him, yeah, have it pebbles, I don't know what all the currencies I got, anyway, lowkey, lap-bam has self-assure, getting a random stat up whenever you down a unit, spawn a poop and an adjacent tile, heal an adjacent unit, inflicts burn, gain two, block, um, um, you know, healing, healing's good, I think I'm gonna go with the shield one, oh, okay, so that's it, that's the run, that's the first run done, the standard cats, they made it, of course, it's Mr. Tinkles, all the rumors are true, I spread them myself, just like my legs, okay, yeah, why not, I think, I don't know whether it's better to call him Mr. Tinkles or Tink, neither are great, so, okay, so, do I wanna know, lovely, um, I don't mean to judge, but ain't no way that you've got a wife, mate, you have a new kitten, they would need to grow up before they, uh, can go on an adventure, okay, so now I gotta wait, so I gotta wait another day, oh, look, a stray cat, I don't know, should I, oh, you want four fresh kitties to send out an adventure, but you don't have enough yet, so just like keep ending the day, collecting strays, what is, what's my guy got, sunburn, short shoe and self-assured, so the passives don't, or haven't lined up whatsoever, which is useful, oh, that was calm, nothing of significance occurred, that's disappointing, oh, I've got two kittens now, Nicholas has melee attack and block and self-assured, and Rossi has roll and melee attack, Rossi's kind of weak, but, but surely, oh, so what you're saying is, I can take Katarina, who has stun and melee attack, I can take Lottie, who has make a wish and melee attack, uh, Magar, who's one of the kittens, I got a question mark, of course, I can't take Bitchard and Loki, but I can take Pretty Girl, who has a burst and melee attack, there we go, four kittens, or four cats, rather, um, this one's the, Magar is the strongest, so, you'd have to say, well, actually, this person's probably get that one, Magar should probably then get, that one should get hunter, Magar should get tank, and you can have mage, there we go, uh, you can have the stick, there we go, oh, look at my team, we're like castle crushers, all of a sudden, all right, here we go, first battle, squad out, oh my god, there's so many, all of a sudden, right, um, what have we got, hold on, sunburn and chew, uh, squad out, oh my god, there's so many, all of a sudden, right, um, what have we got, hold on, sunburn and chew, move it there, so I can do that, I also can't use my sunburn ability yet, because I don't have any mana, yep, I'm gonna put you there, I also, again, I can't really use any of your abilities, so just do that, uh, oh, that's a shame, I just can't quite reach anyone, everyone's just protected enough, if I put, if I put it there, oh, it's ranged attack creates creep, spawns creep when damaged, I'm gonna get, I'm gonna hit that, get rid of it, then it'll spawn the creeps, but at least he's dead, I think, I can't actually attack with anything, so you can get me, yo, then I'll put him there, spend a coin to spawn a random pickaxe, attack with anything, so you can get me, yo, then I'll put him there, spend a coin to spawn a random pickup on a random tile, castle once per turn, all right, all right, shoot a high damage shot with a 70% chance to miss, or I could just do a lob shot, just kill the thing, there we go, I can't actually hit anything else anyway, so we might as well just enter, it's an okay start, I think, oh, look, the rat leap killed its friends, that's good, if I go there, and then I can do a push attack, and hit, no, I didn't go as far as you, yeah, hit this guy, enter, we go there, then what we do is we stun him, so he can't move, then we smack him and get rid of him, can I then hit, I can use this stick and get rid of the little rat, then we end that turn, and then we move over here, I'm thinking, can't actually hit anything, I could just cast it on that, just for the sake of it, see what happens, and then you, put you there, kill the plinky thing, and then we'll try, yeah, that's good, I can hit it, I can go again though, oh, I missed again, I missed again, right, you can't even really attack like that, so I'm burning again I guess, I can't, there we go, I love that, I can move you over here, I can actually just, just eliminate this dude, and get him gone, and that's you, I can't quite get over there, what I can get is over here, and then I can just hit, there we go, I did it in three rounds, I probably could have done it faster, I'm getting used to my team, from your traps are double damaged, well, that doesn't do any damage, though, it just webs non-bug units, um, one bonus attack, or do we go a pooter familiar, I love the bonus attack, I think, I love the bonus attack, I think, and we got an entire chicken, apparently, oh, Lottie finds a knife stuck in the wall, pull out the knife, oh, oh, Lottie, you useless moron, um, let's see who can, you've got equipped, who's normally in there, Magar, he can have that, uh, well, to be fair, like the amount of health, I might as well give it to Magar, because at least he's the tank, right, he's probably the one that's gonna be taking the most pounding, so let's do that, oh, no, all right, so Magar begins, um, what we'll do is we'll send Magar in, and we'll do a push attack, that should deal with that, which is good, uh, and that's all we've got, so we'll end the turn, Lottie is still bleeding because of the knife wound, silly, silly Lottie, we go there, then we're nearly in the defensive bit, and I can hit, there's a big chicken back there, but I think if we get rid of the leaper that's on its way, we'll be better off, I can't hit anyone else, so we'll have to end the turn, then, uh, you, I've got to get you ready for a fight, haven't I, so I'll put you there, I think, and that's really all I can do, um, if I just put him one away, then I can at least, what's the range of the lob shot, oh, anything in the red, of course, so I can go there, lob shot, deal with that guy who's in the back side of the line, and then we'll use the, the coin thing, which is there, actually, and it's it's within reach, which is good, Lottie is now bleeding number two, I need to figure out a way to cleanse Lottie, I think, get away from me, rat, I didn't do anything, I gave it a go, who's this, uh, right, where's the chicken gone, I can just kill that, oh, it's a critical hit, cool, right, then you, get you over there, I can't get close, what I can do, is stun that thing, so he can't get near, then we end the turn, and then we move, I'll go there, I can get the coin, I guess, then we can get an arrow smith, then we might as well hit him with a, I just took a coin out again, for the sake of it, that's all I got, really, he's stunned, oh, the chicken's still alive, forgot about the chicken, if I hit a push attack on that rock, yes, then we hit the chicken with the sunburn, oh, you have to be on the tile, interesting, oh, it just ran away, I don't really know what I was expecting, oh, yeah, okay, the chicken wasn't actually like an enemy, right, so, random stats up, two shield, if I get eat a rock, I can get even more shield, make megalite unkillable, in 12 mana, that should probably go on her, because she uses a lot of mana, so, open the box, and we get a focus band, which does, your crits knock back 10 tiles with a chain, your crits knock units back 10 tiles with a chain knockback, probably give it to her, because it kind of feels right, uh, bones from the, from some long dead creature, on the ground in front of me, I mean, I'm not really the right person for this, oh, no, oh, mega, the infested bookworms versus Fenrir, oh, look, it's a bookworm monster thing, right, let's get you in there, as fast as we can, and then, let's, uh, let's actually not get ahead of ourselves here, right, then we'll move, what was it, on that tile there, what was it, on that tile there, yeah, I can't reach, right, so that's gonna have to do, Fenrir is moving again, though, there's a trap there, there's a trap there, okay, the cat, that skeletal cat thing just attacks everyone, good, oh, that one's trapped, I could go there, kill that, at him, use the catnip, oh, I'm gonna use it once per turn, you could argue that was a waste, and, uh, that would be correct, oh, there's a trap there now as well, I'll go there, I can at least attack him, let's see, maybe, you never know, nope, it's a terrible ability, all things considered, I'm fairly certain there's a trap there, there's also one there, it's like, where do I go?
I think I just go for it, and then, what I can do, is I can sunburn him, and then I can push forward and smack him like that, and then I can use a rotisserie chicken and get back to health, and then I can hit him with a pipe, which does how much?
Maybe I'll stun him, no, missed, okay, we tried, oh, bad traps, oh, bad traps, oh, he's armoring it, if I get up here, oh, that's only once per battle as well, well, I do have, like, a ton of mana that I can just constantly hit that guy with, so, he's on 32, he's actually quite tanky, oh, god, he took good damage then, he's got loads of burn damage on him, meow, use arrowsmith to begin with, we took a coin out, because why not, oh, look at that, it's, I don't know what that is, food, hit him with a rock, end turn, a lot of people are on fire, but he's on fire as well, so that's good, he's immobile, so I can't move him, I can shoot, oh, no, doesn't do anything, uh, end turn, and he's dead, so, I have to, so, I have to, oh, I have to kill this thing, hey, stunned it, finally, and I missed, okay, right, yes, hey, it ran, that's what we like to see, so, uh, your basic attack deals two magic, absolutely not, melee attack that instantly kills frozen, I don't have any frozen abilities, so, I'm looking here at warp or switch, teleport diagonally any distance, I think that's probably better, ideally, if you get them both, because you can teleport in and then switch, like, put magar in the back, but I think for the time being, that works, everyone's quite healthy, I can't go the hard route, it's on, it's locked, apparently, Katerina finds a strange sealed box that opens up, Katerina got upper, whatever that means, gain plus five for the rest of the battle, one use left, she's always in the fight, so, why not, all right, another battle, so, this is Magar, we're gonna send him straight in to there, again, to smack this person around, big time, there we go, good death, good death, there's a rat that's getting closer, smacked Magar, if I go there with this person, I can attack, there's no rush to getting in there, so, I'm just gonna kill this rat here, but what I can do is, I can hit this thing over here first, and kill it, okay, good progress, then I can get you, I'm not gonna be able to attack this person, unless I use that, but I feel like I should save that for a more important battle, let's do this one here, so, I could move you forward though, and get you to take a shot, I don't think it'll land, no, it did, cool, nice, throw a coin out, kill that rat, so, there's only the one rat left, and it's Marsley, and this is what we do now, right, so, we do a push attack over here, okay, did reach, just unburn the rat, ah, this is where now we can use, warp over here, then move, and pick up the coin, and then we kill the rat, yes, big distance, I think I have splash damage, and I haven't, but multiple times now, I've kind of hurt the thingy for it, anyway, passives, uh, your weapon and ability, item abilities, deal plus two damage, and get plus 25% critical chance, give the unit plus four strength, and confusion too, next time he moves through an adjacent tile, cancel his move, and attack it, dash forward, and attack with a knockback, I quite like that one actually, tossing an adjacent unit at random, ah, although to be fair, random unit implies that you can toss them at friendlies, which concerns me slightly, but we'll try it, uh, Lottie comes up, uh, comes upon a strange mirror, although she can see her reflection, Lottie's movements appear oddly delayed and distorted, I mean, I don't really have much of a chance here, I think I should ignore this, not a chance, we're not falling for the bait, an extra set of eyes, which looks like a potato with a face on it, and each turn gain plus one pre-emptive counter-attack, well, I mean, I feel like that should go on a character that's always going to be in there, I mean, this person got high, Katarina's got high attack, so you'd think Katarina's probably a good shout for it, so, um, I have 13 coins, one cat will immediately level up, and in a cleanse all buffs and debuffs, a snack, heal 12 HP, let's just buy that, why not, right?
Oh, Lottie leveled up again, so Lottie's all about traps, 25% chance to inflict charm on units that damage you, that's a passive, that's just extra damage, any attempt to spawn flea familiars equals the number of enemies you killed this battle, uh, your familiars and units you charm gain plus four movement inflict poison bleed, I think they're all passives easier, actually, as much as I like that, I don't actually have magical attacks on, on Lottie, so I think that's actually probably a good passive to have, can't go that way, which means we're going to war against the, uh, the boss, once again, it's, oh, it's the Infected Bookworms versus the Radical Rat, oh, the Radical Rat's a big fella, huh?
Oh no, I gotta attack it to dissolve it, I'll tell you what, we'll use that for starters, and get all the way up there, what's the range of that?
If I get it all the way up there, I can then use this stick, to starve said thing, uh, there we go, I don't actually, I didn't know I did that because I was food, but whatever, teleport over here, miss, we're gonna go over here now, boop, it's a great soundtrack, unbelievable soundtrack, nope, nope, that's gonna be a problem, oh yes, I forgot it's got the pre-emptive thing, awesome, go down here, toss an adjacent unit at a random unit, hit him with that, then we can hit him with that, good damage, uh, yeah, and then I can bring you down, you've got one damage, so I can hit him with the chew thing, actually I'll get some lifesteal back, or maybe not, as best I got there, warp him over here, move him here, magic dart him, five damage, end turn, pinning him in, what you gonna do about it, rat, use that, chuck that, move it over here, keep her safe, move it over here, keep her safe, this soundtrack is unreal, this is not, oh god, that was huge damage, she's been knocked out, oh no, stun the radical rat, what I can't do is get close enough, but I can't, if I put him there he'll walk past him and then he'll pre-emptively strike him I think, if I go there now, I can eat this rock, get loads of stuff, smack him against the wall, chew on him, yeah, oh I can't use the sunburn now, but I can smack him with the pipe, good damage, oh no, that does so much damage that I'm actually contemplating hitting it, but what I'll do, I'll see if this lands and if this lands I can kill the rat, okay I can kill him, oh, nice, I got some yum, whatever that is, and Maygar levelled up, plus one and full heal intelligence, affects mana regen, plus four lucky, toesaw, your movement action is a jump, landing on a unit deals damage and deplaces it, after you use your base dash forward as far as you can, Maygar's like not that strong, not that smart I mean, but I can make him really lucky here, although to be fair if you get this one here you get four movement plus that ability, let's go for that, there we go, did it, yum, yum, both these are locked which means we go back to the house, cool, the infested bookworms did it, they survived to live another day, all the goodies, yeah venture to the sewers, bonk, bonk, bonk, bonk, wow, another little kitten, is this creep, oh it's frank, he lives under the house, he gets itchy down here sometimes, itchy makes us work harder, okay, pushing down that pipe and bam, there you go, frank you, you concern me frank, I'm not sure what you are, all right I've got to, oh god there's too many cats, katerina, pretty girl, blotty, oh I like all these cats, we got to sacrifice one, she was the only one that died, send pretty girl to, I get an attic lesson, it's a prank, so we send it to frank, frank you, you upset me, you really do upset me, butch isn't accepting any cats, what does butch want, uh, okay, the cleric collar's now there, okay, so I need to send non-retired cats, do I have enough?
I don't think I do actually, we're gonna have one more night and then we'll uh, then we'll do it, there we go, this kitten called yui has a randomised antagonistic, okay whatever, so uh, oh god, oh there's too many cats, and jackwob, let's go, right we've got 12 minutes left of this stream, just give me a quick one now, but you can be the tank, uh, plus two, not really, you don't really have any benefit do you, intelligence, so you can be the mage, uh, you can be the hunter, uh, you can be, you don't really do any damage, oh screw it, we'll try you as a cleric, all right, um, um, what we got, well jackwob can have the chicken again, nicholas you can have, you're probably gonna be a mage user aren't you, so you can have the catnip for the magic, uh, cinch can have the chain knockback stuff I guess, no actually, actually, actually, actually, oh yeah, yeah, I love that one, uh, and then rossi, it's giving the extra set of eyes I guess, all right, this is the chonky sorceress now, we're going into the alley, we're going into the alley, we'll see how far we get through this adventure, because again we only got 10 minutes left, but we might have to wrap up earlier than expected, but we'll see, um, if I go there, oh, oh, hop in there, I can block, I can fire a magic missile at, um, I guess that creepy thing, then I can attack this thing, you can end the turn, roll up to three tiles in a straight line, uh, I don't know if it'll work, how far can we get in, oh, far enough, knock that dude out, oh yeah, preemptive strike, go there, if we go, yeah, oh, I thought you were preemptive strike that, oh, I mean I should have seen that coming all things considered, um, trinket's passives are doubled, heal yourself, hp equal to half your strength rounded up, well I've basically got no strength, so, make an ally move toward you, give plus one holy shield to each unit within two tiles, yes, that seems quite strong, uh, okay, I'm quite, you think I have a good chance of examining it, yes, I got a snack, yes, onwards, right, um, um, go there, I guess, what I can do, I've got five, oh, I'm an idiot, didn't count that properly, I'll use the little mana thing anyway, then we'll chuck a magic missile at main jeep, and then, uh, that's about all I can do actually, I can throw at the boxes, but I'd use them as cover, so, then we'll go, if I go here, and then I use a push attack to go this way, should be all right, then I'll send you this way, I can use a roll attack to get you out there, I can then also use a rock, oh, didn't see the little creepy dude there, anyway, he's got preemptive, so when they come near, it should be all right, so when they come near, it should be all right, oh, she's taking a good pack of damage, right, that guy at least, yes, okay, you can only do preemptive maybe once a battle, maybe once a turn or something, I am rushing now, because I'm trying to get as much of this, uh, much of the stream done as we can before, uh, wrapping up, is that gonna hurt?
not ideal, oh, I didn't realize it was dead, so this, this isn't gonna do any damage, because everyone's wet, hi, I mean I can just, how much else has it got loads, smack him, and then we can, just roll into the bushes, seems like a good idea, yes miss, oh, there we go, the preemptive thing works once per turn, good to know, go forward, teleport to any grass or water tile, teleport over here, why not, and turn, loads of these things, I think we go over here, we, first of all, we smack this chicken with a magic missile, then we hit it with another magic missile, and that's unfortunately what I can do, oh, she's nearly dead actually, I didn't realize, gotta be careful with that, um, how far can I get up to here, oh, this is great, because then I can hit these two, oh, look at that, might work, oh it did, nice, cool, um, we'll get the holy shield, oh, it works on enemies as well, oh, now I feel stupid, I kind of want to kill the chicken, see what happens, but apparently I can't do that because I'm not in range, if I go there though I can attack it, oh, there we go, we've got, um, something, I'm kind of like fanning about a bit, but what I can do is I can go over here and I can pick that up, it's a bit of health, I didn't think about this because I was going to hurt him, ah, screw it, oh, it didn't, it wasn't a push attack, hey, so this is, uh, Nicholas who has, well, this is a magic one really, heal inflict, freeze, and one unit in range, drop to what, no, uh, equal to your, that doesn't work, give two, it's just like heal someone, but also cc them, we'll get up to this here, and then we'll, we'll save him quickly, we've got an obi, whatever that does, then over here, uh, Nicholas discovers an old window, so this is, examines, definitely gonna work, yes, we've got a speed board, so again, there is, um, a considerable amount of, uh, this, this left, but we are actually at the end of the street, so that's where I'm gonna have to, unfortunately, um, that's where I'm gonna have to, unfortunately, wrap up this, uh, this street, but again, this has been Mugenix, I think there's actually like five adventures in total, and I think, uh, we did one of them, and, uh, we're a good way through the second one then, but I'm guessing, as is the case with Isaac, the immediate nature of the game is, is never particularly, never particularly the, the full extent, so I'd half assume that what we've seen in, in the stream so far, it's very much just scratch, scratching the surface of Mugenix as a whole, I mean, I can tell you, looking at the steam page for this game right as of the moment, the, uh, it has 281 achievements, so, and I did two of them in that time, so it's gonna be one of those games that's got tons of additional, additional silly depth to explore, so definitely worth checking out, again, as, um, we currently have one of the Game Reactor, uh, writers working on a review of Mugenix, if you are interested in our full opinions on this game, stay tuned, because it'll be coming rather soon, uh, and otherwise, I think the next stream that we're doing this week will be Thursday or Friday when Alex is back, um, so stay tuned for that, and otherwise, yeah, thank you for joining me today, and I will see you all on my next GR live, which would be, uh, next week, and that's what we'll be looking at, I don't know, there's a few things coming up, maybe we'll, I don't know, we'll see, so yeah, yeah, see you all on that one, thank you for joining me, see you then."