GRTV News - Guerrilla Games presents its next Horizon spinoff game

Horizon Hunters Gathering will be coming to PS5 and PC.
"Today we're going to be talking not about the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Partner Direct that took place yesterday because the show was actually rather poor, but instead about an announcement that PlayStation made quite soon afterwards."
"We're talking about a New Horizon game and the reason I want to talk about it today is because I think it further goes to show just how disassociated from what the fans want PlayStation has or at least did become.They might be on the track to correcting it, but video games take such a long time to make that everything sort of happens a few years later than what fans would truly want."
"So I think this particularly goes to show though just how far astray PlayStation has kind of gone as of late.So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at Horizon Hunters Gathering.So yes, PlayStation unveils Horizon Hunters Gathering."
"Guerrilla has finally shown the multiplayer game we've heard about for years.So yeah, it's been three years since Guerrilla Games confirmed it was working on a multiplayer focused game set in the same universe as Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.So we've been waiting a long time to find out how it will be different from NTSoft's Horizons at Steel Frontiers."
"Let's do something about that.Guerrilla Studios has finally unveiled what's called Horizon Hunters Gathering and it is an interesting mix of Monster Hunter and Hades.I say it's because you and up to two of the players will go out on different kinds of missions together after choosing the correct class that suits your playstyle and needs the most."
"Only two mission types have been revealed so far.Machine Incursion sounds basically like a Horde mode as you'll have to defend your base from waves of enemies.Cauldron Descent will challenge you in both combat and platforming through a multi-stage trial with different kinds of rewards each time."
"Another thing that changes every time is how your character will evolve through the challenges due to a rogue-lite perk system.You can see glimpses of this in the trailer below which also shows the three characters, a wide array of enemies, some of the different environments and more you'll get to enjoy if invited to closed tests that you can sign up for here."
"One last note is that Guerrilla basically confirms they're still working on a sequel to Horizon Forbidden West and that those of us who usually prefer to play alone will also be able to enjoy this both in terms of gameplay and a canon story they're keeping secret for the time being."
"Now I don't think it looks terrible as far as a game goes but the one thing that I particularly, or at least me, maybe I'm alone in this, but the one thing I'm not particularly concerned about now is more games that require a large time investment from me.I have a lot of multiplayer games that I enjoy, I don't need more multiplayer games that I enjoy right now."
"And when it comes to Horizon it's a particularly rough situation because the best part of Horizon has always been the mainline games and Sony and PlayStation, they seem to be doing everything they possibly can to make everything but the next part of the story.We've had a VR spinoff, we've got the NCSoft MMO, there's another one, this is the fourth Horizon spinoff that they've done over the last couple of years."
"So it's one of those things, oh the Lego Horizon Adventures game, sorry.And again, I don't think this game looks terrible at all, it might be a lot of fun but it's not what I personally want.I would go as far as saying it's probably not what a lot of fans want."
"And it's interesting that PlayStation continued down this path because they've been, let's say, transparently working on this game for a few years but Concord was all the way back in mid-2024 now.So I wonder if they looked at what happened with Concord in mid-2024 and thought about maybe transitioning this into something else."
"Clearly they didn't and this is just another one of PlayStation's next live service, command all of your time type games.We'll see whether it pans out, I don't think they actually stuck a release date on this game yet so it might be later this year, it might be 2027, it's hard to tell."
"But again, I think I personally prefer if Guerrilla Games use their time and resources to make Horizon 3 and less teaming up to make Lego Horizon Adventures and teaming up to make this and teaming up to make that.I prefer Sony does what it does best with its first party studios and that's make really strong single player adventures that almost blow everything else out of the water and that's something they haven't really been focusing on in the same way that they did in the 2010s for example."
"But we'll stay tuned and we'll see how this pans out, otherwise that's all the time that I have.I'll be back now on Monday for the next GLTV News of the Week so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, I hope you have a fantastic weekend and I'll see you all on the other side."
