GRTV News - Prime Video finds its live-action Kratos

Ryan Hurst will become the iconic character in the God of War adaptation.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a live-action adaptation that is currently in pre-production.We're talking specifically about something that Prime Video is working on.
"Not more Fallout just yet, but the adaptation of God of War.Now personally when they announced the idea to turn God of War into a live-action TV series, considering how long ago it was when they announced it, I didn't think it was ever really going to get made.But clearly they had grand ambitions and we're getting to the point where you'd have to assume that production is rather close because they have named their lead actor."
"We now know who is going to be portraying Kratos in the upcoming show.We don't know about the rest of the actors, i.e. who's going to be starring as Atreus, who's going to be starring...Well, it starts getting a little bit difficult to speculate who will star in the other roles because while it is an adaptation of God of War from 2018, i.e. the sort of reboot, the Norse reboot, it's difficult to know whether they're going to do it one-to-one."
"So should we expect Balder to appear? Should we expect Freya to appear?It's unclear. It's unclear. But assuming they are, we don't know anything about casting on those grounds either.But anyway, let's dive in.So yes, God of War series casts Ryan Hurst as Kratos."
"Amazon has finally revealed who will embody Kratos in the upcoming God of War series and the choice feels both obvious and inspired.So yeah, it's finally been revealed who will take on the role as Kratos in Amazon's upcoming adaptation of God of War.The actor, who's perhaps best known from Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, already has an established connection with the franchise, having done motion capture for Thor in God of War Ragnarok."
"Initially, two seasons will be produced, but we can surely count Amazon being quick to renew it if it proves as successful as Fallout.Their chances are undeniably good, especially with such an established star as Hurst in the lead.Not to mention that video game adaptations are proven to be a pretty safe bet nowadays, at least in the form of TV productions."
"It has already been confirmed that the show will focus on the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus as they set out to scatter Fae's ashes, a journey that promises to be as emotionally heavy as it is epic.So what do you think of the choice of actor? Is Hurst right for the role?Now, actually, I should probably, for those who are unaware of who Ryan Hurst is, that's him there."
"So you probably recognise him. What's he from? From Sons of Anarchy, it was his character Obi, I think.So you probably recognise him. He's a big dude, good strong beard on him.Pretty much like the perfect casting for Kratos, all things considered.But no, I do love this as a casting, not just because of appearance, because I've always been so-so about picking people who look like the characters for TV and film, because there's a lot of things you can do with makeup and prosthetics and, you know, wigs and all these different things to make people look different."
"You know, people can dye the colour of their hair, they can put contact lenses in that change the colour of their eyes.You know, it's like there's lots of things you can do to change appearance.I've never really been too worried about someone looking like a character.And that's why it sort of annoys me when you see some people like fan casting people with like the Legend of Zelda thing."
"And it's like, oh, let's put so-and-so as Link because it looks exactly like him.It's like, do we need that?But anyway, this is a great casting, though, for the simple reason that Hurst is incredibly familiar with God of War.Now, there's a lot of times, and this annoys me as well, when you see actors join adaptations and then it comes to sort of the media cycle nearing the premiere and they're doing all these junkets and they're like, yeah, I don't play video games."
"It's like, well, why are you doing this?Well, I know why you're doing this. It's for the money, obviously.But, you know, you want people who are appreciative of the work and people who are excited to work on such a project.And obviously Hurst, having this connection with God of War Ragnarok and playing a key character there, and playing a great key character there as well because his performance as Thor is exceptional."
"That, to me, it builds a lot of confidence because he understands this IP.He understands how important this is to so many fans and gamers around the world.He understands what it means to embody Kratos.And you'd have to assume that he has had his fair time spent around Christopher Judge as well, who is probably, arguably, the sort of the eminent Kratos."
"So I think it's a fantastic casting here.You know, he has experience with the IP. He has experience working in video games.And, you know, he's got the right build for it.That's the thing. More than appearance, it's the right build."
"He's a big person, good strong beard on him like that.It's what you want. So I think this is a great casting.The question now is whether they'll be able to reflect that for the other roles, because there isn't as many people that you can pick from, say, the God of War games and say you'd be perfect in this role."
"So we'll see what they do next.But I think it's a strong start, definitely a strong start.So, so far, so good.As we know more about the show, though, we should keep you posted."
I would assume that we're going to get lots of different bits of information about casting and whatnot now because this has opened the floodgates in a way.So stay tuned for more on that.
"So, yeah, thank you for joining me. I'll see you all on that one."