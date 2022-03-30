GRTV News - Dispatch tops three million sales

AdHoc Studio's superhero story continues to perform well commercially.
"Dispatch now has over three million players with the DCU seemingly being off to a good start and Dispatch being incredibly popular it seems like superheroes are back in business. Dispatch, an episodic superhero adventure from AdHoc Studio which consists of several telltale veterans. The game can best be described as a superhero workplace comedy and it is absolutely dripping with memorable characters, superb dialogue and twisted events. Dispatch quickly became a success and by the second half of November it had reached two million players. Now just over a month later it has been announced via Blue Sky that it continues to grow at a rapid pace and has apparently been played by over three million people."
"Dispatch has so far been released for PC and PlayStation with a Switch version expected later this month. AdHoc Studio has also expressed interest in an Xbox version. When it hit the two million marker it already massively eclipsed any of the lifetime sales expectations that ad hoc was expecting for the game."
