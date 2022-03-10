GRTV News - Sophie Turner confirmed to be the next Lara Croft

In Prime Video's Tomb Raider series.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the many big stories that broke overnight, there was a lot of things that happened, a Superman sequel was announced, 007 First Light got its release date and today as we'll be talking about in this GRTV News episode, Sophie Turner was announced as the next live action Lara Croft for Prime Video's Tomb Raider series, so yeah, this series has been in development for some time now, it went through periods where there was literally no movement happening and it looked like it was probably going to get binned off, it had taken so long to get to a decent script and it wasn't looking as if Phoebe Waller-Bridge was really working out as the writer of the show, but clearly something was off about that because it's happening and it's set to film rather soon as well, so let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Sophie Turner announced as the new Lara Croft for Amazon's live action Tomb Raider series and the Prime Video series begins filming in January, written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.So yeah, Lara Croft has been played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, the next actor to take the iconic role besides Hayley Atwell who voiced her in the Netflix animated series will be Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in X-Men. The British actress lands another big franchise, but this time for a TV series for Amazon Prime Video. The show has been in development for some time but it's finally moving forward. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that filming will begin in January 2026. The series will be created, written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, famed creator of Fleabag, with Jonathan van Tulleken, director of episodes of series like Shogun or Upload, with Chad Hodge as co-showrunner. What do you think of Sophie Turner as the choice for Lara Croft for the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video?What do you think of Sophie Turner as the choice for Lara Croft for the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video?What do you think of Sophie Turner as the choice for Lara Croft for the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video?What do you think of Sophie Turner as the choice for Lara Croft for the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video?What do you think of Sophie Turner as the choice for Lara Croft for the Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video?"