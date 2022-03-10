DJI Osmo 360 (Quick Look) - Finally, DJI!

Having watched from the sidelines for years, DJI has finally revealed their own take on 360 degree photography.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Even though DJI has produced many drones, many action cameras, many microphones, what they haven't done is produce a proper 360 degree camera."
"They've left that over to the Insta360 X series, which we've taken a look at a couple of times here on the show, but now they've woken up and have done it.This is the DJI Osmo 360, and it is like a straight up just part of the Osmo family, meaning that it comes with the same magnetic mounting bracket like you would get when you bought the Osmo action camera, and so that means that a lot of the accessories that you already own, maybe if you're sort of invested into the DJI ecosystem, well they will work right here."
"There's also a bunch of things that are lifted quite directly from the Osmo action camera, such as this on off button, but the functionality should be very familiar to those who've already used a 360 degree camera, meaning that you have a very, very broad lens here, which captures 180 degrees around it, and you have the same on the other side, then there is clever software that stitches the two frames together all around the camera, creating not just the illusion but kind of the illusion of a fully 360 degree filming area."
"Now it is very specialized I should say, because obviously when you have two such wide lenses you will pretty much warp the reality around you, a line that is filmed on these 180 degree lenses will not be straight, even if it is straight in real life, it will contort and warp, but it will in some cases look very, well it will make something which might be too static for your liking feel very dynamic, because you're watching reality bend and warp around you as a surfer is riding a big wave in Australia, or a great skier is like fairing down the mountain."
"It can produce very impressive shots, and there is a lot of drama to be created here, which is why you'll see it a lot in sort of in Red Bull clips for instance, because they tape these or tape these telescopic camera rods to these sort of sporters, and what basically happens is that once it is up, it can remove the software, clever software that stitches the images together will remove this selfie stick or this like a telescopic rod, so that it just looks like that there is a camera hovering above your subject or the person that is carrying the stick, and again it looks impressive, and there is certainly a need for it, although it's very niche, much more niche than the other professionals that buy DJI gear."
"Now what is it?Well, I hate to say that before we started filming, I didn't really research or find out whether this entire kit is part of the basic Osmo 360 kit.I'm pretty sure that it won't be, because normally it isn't."
"When you buy a DJI drone, you don't get spare batteries and a triple battery charger.You're going to have to buy that as part of the fly more kit, but you do get, which I think this is pretty much lifted from the action cam, which is just a little carrying case for three extra spare batteries."
"They're each around 2000 milliamp hours, and what that will mean is that that is 100 minutes of recording at 8k 30fps per battery.That's 300 minutes just in spare batteries, which is good, and you charge that up through a single USB type C port, so this is pretty good if you're already strapped for time when you're using it."
"Then there is a little sort of almost silicone-esque protection for the lenses, which goes on top alongside a carrying pouch, and then the selfie camera, which comes with industry standard threading, meaning that you could ostensibly buy another selfie stick, because this isn't special, I don't think at the very least."
"So when DJI says that it becomes invisible, just this specific one, that's technology found in the camera, not in the selfie stick, so just bear that in mind, and I'm pretty sure that this is industry standard threading.But still, inside here, we find two lenses, obviously, because that's what's required."
"Both of them are 1-inch sensors, and they can grab 8k 30fps, which is very impressive, and that is with 10-bit color and D-lock support, so you have the proper filing to maintain all of that data, which is awesome.It can also do a bunch of other more standardized formats, so that would mean 8k 30, as I said, but you can also do 4k 120, and you can scale that to your liking, like you can with the Osmo Action cameras."
"As I said, you get 100 minutes of recording per battery, but you can also do stills if that's what you want, so it does 120 megapixel 360-degree photos as stills if that is what you want.You use it through this little display here, which I think works just fine."
"We've had it up, we've reset it because we only just got it, only fiddled with it just, but this little display is fine.There's plenty of space here to just use the settings, and again, if you've used an Osmo Action camera, you'll know what's up."
"I think that it's nice for DJI to expand their horizons and actually charge into new product portfolio areas.I think that's very admirable.I will say that you really need to think pretty heavily about the use case for a 360-degree camera, because there is a lot of instances where a subject is moving or a scene is moving, but you want a static image of that scene, so for instance, as we talked, I talked with one of the videographers here before we started filming, so for instance, if you're using a car, some videos have mounted this on, for instance, either the hood or the back of a car, and then it captures this warped look, car is moving fast, and it looks impressive, but then again, the car is being pretty warped itself, so you really need to think about, like, what do I need these shots for?If you want to capture something and show to your friends, for sure, and there's a lot of editing freedom to be had from a 360-degree image, because through the software that DJI has made, you don't need to have the 360-degree effect."
"You can move a sort of a pseudo-camera angle through that footage when you put it into an editing software, for instance, so you capture everything, and because you've captured everything, you decide where you want your audience to look, which might give you more freedom."
"Also, remember that these lenses are still 180 degrees, meaning that that's pretty ultra-wide, so we'll be reviewing this bad boy very soon, so for much more, stay tuned to Game Raptor.Bye."