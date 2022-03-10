Gamereactor

Lego Batman

GRTV News - Rumour: A Lego Batman collection could soon be revealed

Is Lego Batman getting the Skywalker Saga treatment?

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."

"Without further ado though, today we're talking about the exciting little rumour that's popped up online about a LEGO Batman collection, now while I say LEGO Batman collection I would say probably more accurately it's a Skywalker Saga style of game which would combine a lot of Batman stories in a big Gotham City world into one big game that could be slated for a Spring 2026 launch."

"I'm using a lot of could be's and might be's here because this is a rumour from an account called LEGO Game News which has been seemingly quite well reputed because it was also followed up with a report from Insider Gaming but it's worth noting that again this is entire speculation, this is nothing official, nothing's officially been announced but in the same post LEGO Game News does say that it could be announced at Gamescom opening night live and you would expect that something like this which is going to be hinging on a lot of nostalgia could make big splashes at a show like Gamescom opening night live which is set for a week today on the 19th of August."

"So what could we see in this LEGO Batman collection?
Well as I said it's not actually related to the original trilogy in terms of it won't just be a remastered version of those three games but it could give us something very similar in terms of a story."

"We're likely to see a massive Gotham City with you being able to pick the areas that you play in and we're also probably going to see all of the Batman characters under the sun if we're talking Skywalker saga style of game sorry because that introduced, well brought in loads and loads of Star Wars characters in LEGO format so you know Batman's villains, Batman's allies, Batman himself, all the different Batman forms are likely going to be showcased in this game if it comes to fruition."

"Interestingly as well in this report from LEGO Game News we also hear that there was a cancelled Skywalker saga style of LEGO Harry Potter game which would have continued and completed all of the original seven stories from JK Rowling into one game but that was never really brought past the pitching phase."

"There was also a LEGO Disney and LEGO Marvel Guardians game but those were both cancelled at various points in their development stages.
So it seems like LEGO is sort of at a bit of a trouble time I guess right now once the real king of like co-op family games, LEGO games used to really really make memories for people in a lot of their childhoods but now it seems that LEGO doesn't perhaps carry that same popularity as it once did."

"The LEGO Skywalker saga was fairly well reviewed so you can see why they'd be going with that scale of game for something like a Batman game but considering the goodwill around LEGO Batman as well you'd imagine that it could be quite popular were it to be revealed.
Again though this is all speculation we don't know anything for certain about a LEGO Batman collection but it might be something that could surprise us at Gamescom opening night live."

"Would you be up for playing a LEGO Batman collection?
What would you want it to include?
What would you want it to leave out maybe?
Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."

"Goodbye."

