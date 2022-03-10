GRTV News - EA reveals Battlefield 6

We get to see much of the game in action, with further details being saved for next week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Battlefield of course.So yes, yesterday evening it happened, the big reveal event for Battlefield 6 as it's being called."
"It was actually quite a quick event really.You know, there'd been this massive lead up saying that we're going to be revealing it on this date and it felt like there was going to be a lot shown off but really all it was was a short trailer dedicated specifically to the single player campaign element of the game."
"We haven't met any of the multiplayer stuff, we won't until next week, but we do have a good idea as to what we can expect from the game and how it looks and the destruction engine and all that good stuff, so let's dive on in.So yes, Battlefield returns to Explosive Modern Warfare for the 2025 instalment."
"The anticipated Battlefield 6 was just unveiled in an action packed trailer that takes the land, air and sea.EA and Battlefield Studios told us a few days ago that we get to properly meet Battlefield 6 today when the official reveal trailer made its arrival.This has just happened and while it has teased a very explosive and action packed instalment, plenty of additional information remains left untouched ahead of the full multiplayer reveal next week."
"What the reveal trailer does focus on is the all out warfare that can constitute the single player campaign.It looks very akin to a Call of Duty experience and the press release provides extra information as to what it will impact.So the trailer offers a first look at Pax Armata, a private military corporation bankrolled by the former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict."
"This sets the scene for what players can expect on the Battlefield, both in multiplayer and the return of the series single player campaign.So otherwise, we get to further see the destruction mechanics that included blowing up a dam, a bridge between cities, skyscrapers and pretty much everything else you can imagine, be it with tanks, rockets, fighter jets, explosives and more."
"But again, for many, what makes the Battlefield stand out is the multiplayer and that's something we get to see more of next week on July 31st at 7.30 BST, 8.30 CEST, which, you know, it's earlier than most people will, well, actually for the majority of people in Europe, it's probably either on their commute or just before they're leaving for work in the morning, so quite early."
"Here, Battlefield Studios, which is made up of DICE, Criterion, Motive and Ripple Effect, will showcase some of the jaw dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning and much, much more.Until then, let's direct your eyes to the current reveal trailer, which doesn't even confirm the release date nor platforms, despite the recent leak seemingly presenting that information."
"And again, if you want to watch the trailer, it's here.I won't properly play it all because it's...But to be honest, it's actually quite a traditional trailer, really.It's, you know, lots of action, a couple of teases as to what's happening, but really it's just, it's pretty much exactly what you would expect from a Battlefield game, really, which, you know, in many ways is actually quite exciting because of the fact that we've had so many different Battlefield games as of late that haven't really captured, you know, this core modern warfare Battlefield setting."
"But yeah, that was the reveal.Again, we don't actually know, we don't officially know the platforms nor the release date.The platforms, I would say, are a given for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.Some people wonder about Switch 2, but I don't think we'll see it on that platform anytime soon."
"Maybe down the line if they can figure out some, you know, pretty tasty porting work, but I would assume that it's going to be coming to the core main console families of PC, sorry, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S and then as well as PC as well.Beyond that, we know that EA is now calling this a game that's been developed by Battlefield Studios, no longer by just DICE."
"And again, yes, Battlefield Studios does include DICE, but it also includes all the support studios that they brought on to help get the game over the line, which includes Criterion, the reason why there's no need for Speeds coming up.Includes Motive, who basically have had to give up their Dead Space remake stuff to help with this."
"They do still have the Iron Man game in work, we think anyway.And then Ripple Effect as well, which I believe that was a studio that was actually set up to do Battlefield, specifically the single player stuff, so that makes sense there.And again, as for the release date, I would assume we'll learn about that next week."
"When the multiplayer reveal happens, which will probably be a much bigger thing, because EA did mention lots of events around the world happening in different continents, largely influencer geared stuff by the looks of things.So I would assume that we'll find out the release date next week."
"But the recent leak has stated quite confidently that it was going to be October 10th, which seems about right really.Get it out in that sort of mid-autumn rush period, just before we hit the proper holiday window, so that people can get the game if they want to, and otherwise wait till Christmas to get it."
"But yeah, that's all the time we have on today's episode of GeoTV News, but I'll be back now on Monday for the next one.So I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."