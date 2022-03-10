Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 (Quick Look) - Innovative Design, Incredible Sound

We've got our hands on the latest headphones from Bowers & Wilkins, which features an enhanced design, new and innovative features, and the same excellent sound.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We here at Gamereactor are quite fond of Bowers & Wilkins in general.Sure, we find that sometimes they just simply overprice their products based on the functionality that it's offered, but most of the time they deliver quite exquisite performance, wrapped in quite memorable designs, and at a sort of a price point where it's lower than just a basic Bang & Olufsen headset for instance, but just with a lot more oomph to show for it."
"This is Season 3, it's not called the Season 3, but it is the third edition of their very popular PX7 headset.It is basically the flagship headset that they offer and it has been very popular over the past, let's say, five or six years."
"Again, there's been three versions of it, each of them taking a quantum leap forward in particularly sort of audio quality because these haven't changed all that much in terms of the outer shell that is being offered.It still comes in this little clamshell case here where there is these dedicated cutouts to make sure that it's easy to lay it down."
"It also doesn't take up as much space that you'd expect, so that is all good, no problems there, and it has a little cubby hole for a really thick and nice-looking and nice-feeling USB Type-C cable which this charges with.Inside, we find these biocellulose drivers, which we guess most likely is wooden fiber."
"It has a DSP with a 24-bit DAC inside and supports stuff like true sound mode and a built-in equalizer, which is great.In terms of actual connectivity, you get Bluetooth with aptX lossless, which is great, HD, and adaptive, so full support for high-resolution streaming."
"It depends on what kind of streaming service you're using, for instance, if you're using Spotify, which to this day, I think, it's right around the corner, does not use high-resolution sound yet, but Apple Music, Temps to Good, and particularly Tidal, obviously, has been very vocal about their support for higher-quality music streaming, which it offers."
"When you're taking calls, you have eight microphones around each cup, or eight microphones in total, which should break for wind noise and also just natural blocking of noise, meaning that it will clearly pick up your voice when you're talking.It has 30 hours of playback on a single charge, which is very, very good, and it will give you seven hours of listening time in 15 minutes, meaning charging time in general has improved immensely over the past couple of generations."
"This has a fabric finish over these metal cups here.I don't quite know, the color way is really striking.When I'm looking at it in this light, it looks purple in its hue, but it's obviously also something which is meant to mimic sort of the dark bluish hues as well, but it tends to be a little bit of a mix."
"There are several color SKUs available, it is 430 euros, which is a lot, but it seems to be just a little bit more than your standard new Sony WH-1000XM6, and it is still less than your AirPods Max.So, these Byrons & Wilkins are probably going to be great to listen to, again, the last two versions were, so we'll be doing that, and we'll be delivering you a full review very soon."
"Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."