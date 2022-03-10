English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 (Quick Look) - Innovative Design, Incredible Sound

We've got our hands on the latest headphones from Bowers & Wilkins, which features an enhanced design, new and innovative features, and the same excellent sound.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
We here at Gamereactor are quite fond of Bowers & Wilkins in general.
Sure, we find that sometimes they just simply overprice their products based on the functionality that it's offered, but most of the time they deliver quite exquisite performance, wrapped in quite memorable designs, and at a sort of a price point where it's lower than just a basic Bang & Olufsen headset for instance, but just with a lot more oomph to show for it."

"This is Season 3, it's not called the Season 3, but it is the third edition of their very popular PX7 headset.
It is basically the flagship headset that they offer and it has been very popular over the past, let's say, five or six years."

"Again, there's been three versions of it, each of them taking a quantum leap forward in particularly sort of audio quality because these haven't changed all that much in terms of the outer shell that is being offered.
It still comes in this little clamshell case here where there is these dedicated cutouts to make sure that it's easy to lay it down."

"It also doesn't take up as much space that you'd expect, so that is all good, no problems there, and it has a little cubby hole for a really thick and nice-looking and nice-feeling USB Type-C cable which this charges with.
Inside, we find these biocellulose drivers, which we guess most likely is wooden fiber."

"It has a DSP with a 24-bit DAC inside and supports stuff like true sound mode and a built-in equalizer, which is great.
In terms of actual connectivity, you get Bluetooth with aptX lossless, which is great, HD, and adaptive, so full support for high-resolution streaming."

"It depends on what kind of streaming service you're using, for instance, if you're using Spotify, which to this day, I think, it's right around the corner, does not use high-resolution sound yet, but Apple Music, Temps to Good, and particularly Tidal, obviously, has been very vocal about their support for higher-quality music streaming, which it offers."

"When you're taking calls, you have eight microphones around each cup, or eight microphones in total, which should break for wind noise and also just natural blocking of noise, meaning that it will clearly pick up your voice when you're talking.
It has 30 hours of playback on a single charge, which is very, very good, and it will give you seven hours of listening time in 15 minutes, meaning charging time in general has improved immensely over the past couple of generations."

"This has a fabric finish over these metal cups here.
I don't quite know, the color way is really striking.
When I'm looking at it in this light, it looks purple in its hue, but it's obviously also something which is meant to mimic sort of the dark bluish hues as well, but it tends to be a little bit of a mix."

"There are several color SKUs available, it is 430 euros, which is a lot, but it seems to be just a little bit more than your standard new Sony WH-1000XM6, and it is still less than your AirPods Max.
So, these Byrons & Wilkins are probably going to be great to listen to, again, the last two versions were, so we'll be doing that, and we'll be delivering you a full review very soon."

"Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Fixed - Official Red Band Teaser Trailer

Fixed - Official Red Band Teaser Trailer
Night Always Comes - Official Trailer

Night Always Comes - Official Trailer
Platonic: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Platonic: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Mortal Kombat 2 - Official Trailer

Mortal Kombat 2 - Official Trailer
Stillwater: Season 4 - Official Trailer

Stillwater: Season 4 - Official Trailer
Alien: Earth - Official Trailer 2: Greener World

Alien: Earth - Official Trailer 2: Greener World
Kill Giggles - Official Trailer

Kill Giggles - Official Trailer
After The Hunt - Official Trailer

After The Hunt - Official Trailer
Hoppers - Teaser Trailer

Hoppers - Teaser Trailer
Mortal Kombat 2 - See Johnny Cage in Uncaged Fury

Mortal Kombat 2 - See Johnny Cage in Uncaged Fury
Stranger Things: Season 5 - Official Teaser Trailer

Stranger Things: Season 5 - Official Teaser Trailer
The Map That Leads To You - Official Trailer

The Map That Leads To You - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Killing Floor 3 - Launch Trailer

Killing Floor 3 - Launch Trailer
Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii - Console Reveal Trailer

Node: The Last Favor of the Antarii - Console Reveal Trailer
Dreams of Another - Launch Date Announce Trailer

Dreams of Another - Launch Date Announce Trailer
Tron: Ares - Official Trailer

Tron: Ares - Official Trailer
Bus Simulator 27 - Teaser Trailer

Bus Simulator 27 - Teaser Trailer
Danger Mouse - Announcement Trailer

Danger Mouse - Announcement Trailer
Kaku: Ancient Seal - Announcement Trailer

Kaku: Ancient Seal - Announcement Trailer
EA Sports FC 26 | Official Reveal Trailer

EA Sports FC 26 | Official Reveal Trailer
Dead Take - Full Cast Trailer

Dead Take - Full Cast Trailer
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - OST Digital Circuit

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - OST Digital Circuit
The Lost City of Un'Goro Cinematic Trailer | Hearthstone

The Lost City of Un'Goro Cinematic Trailer | Hearthstone
Rex Splode Gameplay Trailer - Invincible VS

Rex Splode Gameplay Trailer - Invincible VS
More

Events

More