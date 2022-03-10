GRTV News - King is replacing laid off employees with AI

In a bid to free up more money for marketing purposes.
"The reason why we're talking about it is because I believe this is building on the recent Microsoft layoffs.So we knew that King was affected and that a bunch of different employees were going to be losing their jobs over at that company."
"But it looks like there's a little bit of an additional reason for that and it revolves around AI and the way that King is looking to further incorporate AI into its business.Now on one hand, you can sort of see the point of it.On the other hand, I think the reasoning they actually give is pretty poor, all things considered."
"But anyway, let's dive on in and take a look.King reportedly replacing 200 developers with AI.Candy Crush maker King is rumoured to be undergoing a major internal shake-up.So yeah, according to insider sources at Mobile Gamer, around 200 employees, mainly from the level design team, are allegedly being affected by Microsoft's latest wave of staff reductions."
"We knew this as of last week or two weeks ago, whenever the layoffs happened.It was actually one of the first studios we knew that was actually being hit, which is quite unusual.Anyway, a leaked internal message suggests King is doubling down on AI tools that can automate key parts of the game development process, from menu creation to environment design."
"This is reportedly part of Microsoft's broader strategy to cut costs, becoming more agile and shift more human resources toward marketing rather than development.The AI tools are designed to speed up production timelines and eliminate what are being described as human bottlenecks."
"It may make sense from a business standpoint, but not everyone is thrilled about the widening gap between human creativity and automation.So far, neither King nor Microsoft has officially confirmed the news, so take it with a grain of salt."
"That said, given Satya Nadella's public enthusiasm for AI, this doesn't seem all that far-fetched.This is the statement.So why is this happening?The industry is changing fast and our business has not been growing."
"When that happens, we must not only look outside at competitors and the market, but also inside.As we've talked about before, we are making several changes to get the business back to growth, unlocking many more AI tools in one recent example.Focusing more on marketing this year is another."
"We're fortunate to have many talented individuals at King, but we also have a collective problem.The size and structure of the company often makes it difficult to get things done.So we plan to simplify the organisation, fewer layers, fewer overlapping remits, fewer hours spent on alignment, fewer people in meetings, fewer stakeholders for every project."
"Many leaders across King have been asked to redesign their organisations to be smaller overall.There will be some new roles created in these redesigns and some rebalancing of headcount across King."
"But overall, King will be a smaller company.Now, I do agree that there is probably some bloat effect in the industry, specifically actually after the pandemic, when video games boomed, and I think developers and publishers tried to capitalise on that, although it was more a consumer thing."
"I do agree there's a bit of bloat in the industry and that you can probably get a lot of these projects done with a smaller team.But I do still think the reason they give that is pretty poor, because they specifically say that unlocking many more AI tools is one reason, example, OK, AI can be useful for streamline in some parts of game development, specifically, for example, like game testing."
"You can have an AI run through a game and encounter all the bugs that would take human testers much longer.So that's one example.But anyway, then they go on to say investing more in marketing this year is another."
"This is particularly egregious to me because mobile games are structured in a very different way to PC and console games, in that PC and console games cost a huge amount of money to actually produce, and then they kind of balance it with marketing costs, depending on the size of the game and depending on what type of game it is."
"Like, for example, a Call of Duty will have marketing costs significantly higher than, for example, I don't know, well, literally any other game.These sort of like big tentpole games that people are familiar with in the sort of mainstream space will absolutely dwarf the marketing budgets of more sort of niche things, for example, like a new Dragon Quest."
"But mobile games are very different because they don't cost as much money to make because obviously they're much smaller and concise games.Candy Crush being a great example because it is a match three game, as they call them, which means that it lacks a lot of the mechanical depth of, say, a 3D platformer."
"But then they go and say, you know, we're investing more in marketing, and this is where mobile spends all of its money in marketing.Now, Candy Crush, I think they spend somewhat somewhere like upwards of one million euros a day or something on marketing for Candy Crush alone."
"And that might sound like a lot, but it's also the same with a game like Monopoly, where I think the Monopoly game, they were talking about spending like a billion dollars a year on marketing alone.So to go and say, you know, invest in more marketing as the solution, cutting jobs, putting AI in place and then using the money that the AI would save, right, to invest more in marketing."
"To me, I don't know what more you can get out of marketing when you're already spending as much as that.Only so many people are going to play Candy Crush and it's been dropping over the years because the game is the same and it's the same with all the ones they do that are similar, like Soda Crush and all those different things."
"So I think it's a bit of an unusual thing to say that, you know, like AI is the solution here.Oh, by the way, we're going to spend all the money we save on marketing.I'm not too sure that more marketing is going to get more people to play Candy Crush."
"Everyone everywhere knows what Candy Crush is because it's been around for a decade and it's always at the top of the app stores.So to me, it's a bit of an unusual thing here.They just said we're going to cut down on size and we're going to use the money to streamline and make better projects or something like that, expand our range of portfolio, try and get more people to play King games."
"Yeah, kind of makes sense to me.But for some reason, it's like, no, no, we're going to make we're going to get Candy Crush back into the hundreds of millions of players that used to play it by marketing more.But I don't think people I don't think that's going to be the solution."
"You know, I don't I can't imagine many people are opening up or many people are unfamiliar with Candy Crush now and are still trying to download it and especially by the microtransactions and stuff.It's a very unusual situation, this."
"But I hope it's not the way the future goes where, you know, we cut down on on creative jobs.Again, this this is particularly by the sounds of things going to be affecting the from menu creation to environment design, which is essentially art."
"And you're going to cut down on these artistic roles for AI and then use the money you're saving on marketing.It just it just shows that the way that the industry is structured is going in a direction that doesn't at all particularly feel very fulfilling."
"But we'll see how this changes.Maybe I'm wrong, maybe maybe the king executives have have a much better grasp on this than I do.And maybe maybe spending more money on marketing will be the solution to to to getting Candy Crush."
I say back on top, it's never left the top.It's just less people are playing it because it's the same game.But again, we'll see what happens.
