Split Fiction

GRTV News - Sydney Sweeney to star in the Split Fiction movie

One of the most-popular actresses today has yet another upcoming project.

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as always giving you the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, sports news, world news, exclusives, interviews and of course so much more. Without further ado, today we're talking the Split Fiction movie which has surprisingly got an update pretty soon after it was officially announced earlier this year. So last month Split Fiction launched and it launched to a lot of fanfare, some great reviews and 2 million sales I believe within its first two weeks or so. So that is already a big success when we're talking Hazelight's latest co-op adventure but even soon after that Variety reported that Split Fiction was set to get a movie. Now we've had talk in the past about an It Takes Two movie but we're talking Split Fiction and I'll get to the It Takes Two movie because we've heard basically nothing about an It Takes Two movie despite there being some heavy involvement or some big names apparently involved with it like The Rock but the Split Fiction movie has been apparently moving forward a bit quicker as it appears that we've already got a screenwriter, a director and a main star attached. Now this also comes from Variety who as I said broke the news about the film's existence in the first place and Variety reports that Sydney Sweeney is being called to star as the lead in Split Fiction. Now if you know the game you'll know that Split Fiction has two leads in terms of the video game which are Mio and Zoe. Now Sydney Sweeney has blonde hair, Zoe has blonde hair which makes you think she might be more keen to play Zoe but then again there's the whole British accent thing which might put her off considering we're not sure. I've not seen Sydney Sweeney do a British accent but it might be a bit of a push. Then again they could always change the character however apparently it isn't clear yet whether Sweeney will be playing Mio or Zoe and they'll have to get another actress in obviously to play the other main character within the game."

"The story of the game if you're not aware focuses on two budding writers Mio and Zoe who are trapped within a simulation of their own stories thanks to taking on a sort of test project for a mysterious corporation which turns out to be using sort of AI and things like that. However it's not just Sweeney who is attached to Star, there's also John M Chew who made the Wicked movies most recently and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will be writing the script. So John M Chew directing and Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese writing the script."

"Those writers are the people behind Deadpool and Wolverine so you can imagine a bit of a bombastic sort of action packed script there which is kind of what the game allows for anyway. So yeah it's very exciting. I mean Sydney Sweeney is a name that we see thrown about loads nowadays. She was also recently put into the Outrun movie adaptation from Michael Bay and it seems that we're going to be hearing more and more of her name as you know since she broke out on Euphoria and has been a mainstay in sort of the blockbuster space since. She was in Anyone But You, she was in Immaculate, she was in Madame Web."

"So not everything that she's been in is certified gold but she is seen as a bit of a draw in herself and it seems like I said this before to Ben, he didn't like the take but I guess I can just say it now and you can let me know if you agree with this take or not that Sydney Sweeney is kind of being used in the same way as Scarlett Johansson or Margot Robbie were before her where because her name is so popular right now a lot of big Hollywood executives are just throwing her into stuff despite whether she'll fit it or not. You know Scarlett Johansson did Ghost in the Shell for example. Let me know if you agree with that, let me know if you disagree with that, let me know if you're excited about a split fiction movie. There's still no release date or even release year on it yet but with names like this being attached to it you'd expect maybe some updates hopefully soon. Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow. No I won't see you tomorrow because it's Friday, hell of a week. I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."

