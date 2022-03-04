Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 (Quick Look) - A Next-Generation Graphics Card

With the 50 Series of Nvidia graphics cards now in the public eye, we've got our hands on the flagship model, which is looking to take video game graphics and performance to the next level.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another exciting Gamereactor Quick Look because, like some other outlets across the globe, we are among the first to go hands-on with the RTX 5090 that was recently unveiled at CES by NVIDIA after much speculation and leaks, but it's finally here."
"The 5090 is of course the most expensive and the most powerful card that NVIDIA produces in their new series, and we are also going to do follow-up reviews of some of the subsequent smaller, less expensive cards in that particular series.We are starting out with the big boy though, and it comes in this very awesome packaging with the engraved GeForce RTX 5090 name on the back here."
"It seems like it is made with recyclable cardboard.It's funny now that NVIDIA's GPUs are so power-heavy that they themselves constitute quite the climate risk, but be that as it may, it's really cool to have it here and it's lovely that when the card costs as much as it does, it does come in quite the elaborate packaging."
"It's nice that NVIDIA thought as far with sort of the unboxing process.So I've removed two small cardboard inlays here so that I can just lift the lid off, as it were, and here you see the card itself.It is dual-slot, it is quite heavy, but particularly in terms of its overall width, I think it was much smaller than I thought it was going to be."
"I thought we were heading into a truly massive sort of physical dimension-wise GPU generation from NVIDIA, but that does not seem to be the case.You can also just quietly see the angled power connector here, which by the way uses 575 watts and a quadruple power adapter."
"But you can also see one thing that I've been saying about Founders Edition cards for a while is that I think they are truly beyond sort of their raw capability, which of course means the most.They're just such beautiful items."
"They are attractive.You want one, even if you don't really understand what it is that they do.And that is both this sort of dual cooling aesthetic that NVIDIA has been going on with for a couple of generations now, but it's overall just fit and finish."
"A lot of third-party manufacturers will slab a bunch of plastic on there in flared fins and make it more gamer-y, but this is very stylish, I think, and NVIDIA does incredibly well here.So beyond just skin-deep stuff, this obviously uses the new Blackwell architecture that actually uses PSI 5.0, which is great."
"It is a new and more of everything, essentially.So more cores, more memory, more AI, new cooling design, DLSS 4 with frame generation, Reflex 2, all of those things.Some of the stuff is on the hardware side, which we'll test first, and some of the stuff is on the software side, which will take a little bit more fiddling to get right, and we will update you, of course, accordingly."
"So inside here, we have 21,760 shading units that support AI, 680 Tensor Cores alongside 170 Ray Tracing Cores, and all of those are a new generation, which is great.It has 32 gigs of GDDR7 memory operating at, I think, 1.79 terabytes per second, which is really cool."
"This card, by the way, has roughly 10 times the computing power of a PS5.That is quite significant.Of course, it will vary how you can utilize that in real-world scenarios, be those professional or gaming-oriented, but again, we will update you accordingly when we have some actual findings to show you."
"Now, the price is more than 20% more than the RTX 4090 was introduced with, at 2,329 euros total.That is insane for a graphics card.We are talking about this particular card being perhaps even several times more than all of the rest of the components in a pretty decent machine, so that is something to take into account."
"But when you swap this in, in your tool slot motherboard, and you start using those new generation cores, and you utilize the 32 gigs of GDDR7 memory, and you use DLSS4, what kind of results can this give us?Well, that is something that we are going to have to explore in a full written review, which will hopefully land at the same time you are watching this video."
"So for much more on the new Blackwell RTX 50 series, stay tuned to Game Rector.Bye."