LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Dragon Age: The Veilguard
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      HQ
      Gamereactor
      Videos
      Godzilla Minus One

      GRTV News - A Godzilla Minus One follow-up film has been greenlit

      Toho Co. is bringing back the man behind Minus One to helm the project.

      Audio transcription

      "Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be kicking things off by talking about something that broke at the end of last week.
      Basically if you enjoyed the recent Godzilla minus one film and you were wondering what Toho company were going to be looking to do next with that success in mind, well we now have an answer. Basically they have greenlit another film. It's going to be directed by the same person that directed the minus one film so you know a lot of continuity there and basically yeah it's in development now so exciting if you're a Godzilla fan. But anyway let's dive into the news piece and see what's happening."

      "Godzilla minus one sequel has been announced. The atomic lizard rises from the depths of the ocean once again. So the world's most huggable oversized lizard rises from the depths once again. Star director Takashi Yamazaki has announced that Godzilla minus one will get a sequel with the studio just giving him the green light to start work. Yamazaki will once again handle directing, writing and even oversee the special effects. Unfortunately that's all we know for now. But based on what the director has previously hinted it's very possible that Godzilla will have to face off with another kaiju in an epic battle. If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie I would like to do a sequel to this one. There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster. I don't know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju versus kaiju with human drama. That challenge is something I would like to explore. It sounds thrilling and we're of course eagerly waiting to see and hear more about this new Godzilla film. What are you hoping to see in the next movie featuring the oversized lizard? And I'm not going to play the video here but this is the announcement post here in regards to the next Godzilla movie which is the announcement of this new sequel. But yes, basically this is the thing is that we're going to get another Godzilla film directed by the man behind Godzilla minus one. I do like the quote that he put out there in regards to there have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster. I don't know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju versus kaiju with human drama. That challenge is something I would like to explore. Which is interesting because that's kind of the entire basis of Legendary's Monsterverse which I guess Toho Company kind of, or at least Yamazaki doesn't quite regard as Godzilla and doesn't quite regard as like authentic Godzilla which I can understand in many ways because it has sort of gone off the rails a little bit. But yeah we don't know any more about this project as of yet. It's very early, it's literally just received the green light so it's work is now starting on making sure that there's a talented crew behind it and that the script's being developed at a high enough standard and all that good stuff so I probably wouldn't expect to see this project for a few years. Movies don't take as long to make as video games generally speaking but when we're still very early in a project like this and we've just got the announcement it's probably at least two years out, maybe three so stay tuned for that. But again as we know more about it we should keep you posted and updated and otherwise if you haven't seen Godzilla minus one go check it out. I think it's on Netflix in most regions but you might have to check that. But yeah this is all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV News but I will be back tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned for that. Thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care."

      GRTV News

      More

      Videos

      More

      Movie Trailers

      Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer

      Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer
      Presence - Official Trailer

      Presence - Official Trailer
      Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser

      Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser
      Black Doves - Official Trailer

      Black Doves - Official Trailer
      Spellbound - Official Trailer

      Spellbound - Official Trailer
      Queer - Official Trailer

      Queer - Official Trailer
      Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer

      Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer
      The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer

      The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer
      The Sticky - Official Trailer

      The Sticky - Official Trailer
      A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer

      A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer
      That Christmas - Official Trailer

      That Christmas - Official Trailer
      Landman - Official Trailer #2

      Landman - Official Trailer #2
      More

      Trailers

      Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PS5 Pro Enhanced Trailer

      Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PS5 Pro Enhanced Trailer
      Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PS5 Pro Enhanced Trailer

      Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PS5 Pro Enhanced Trailer
      Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 'A Betting Man' Trailer

      Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - 'A Betting Man' Trailer
      Accolade Sports Collection - Retro Collection

      Accolade Sports Collection - Retro Collection
      Planet Coaster 2 - Launch Trailer

      Planet Coaster 2 - Launch Trailer
      Metro Awakening - Prologue Gameplay Trailer

      Metro Awakening - Prologue Gameplay Trailer
      Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Launch Trailer

      Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - Launch Trailer
      Animal Use Protocol - Reveal Trailer

      Animal Use Protocol - Reveal Trailer
      Songs of Silence - 1.0 Release Date Trailer

      Songs of Silence - 1.0 Release Date Trailer
      Songs of Conquest - Console Release Date Trailer

      Songs of Conquest - Console Release Date Trailer
      [Exclusive] Crown Gambit - Extended Story Trailer

      [Exclusive] Crown Gambit - Extended Story Trailer
      Nintendo Music - Announcement Trailer

      Nintendo Music - Announcement Trailer
      More

      Events

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
      We're attending Summer Games Fest

      We're attending Summer Games Fest
      MSIology RTX40 event

      MSIology RTX40 event
      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
      More