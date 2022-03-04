GRTV News - A Godzilla Minus One follow-up film has been greenlit

Toho Co. is bringing back the man behind Minus One to helm the project.
Basically if you enjoyed the recent Godzilla minus one film and you were wondering what Toho company were going to be looking to do next with that success in mind, well we now have an answer. Basically they have greenlit another film. It's going to be directed by the same person that directed the minus one film so you know a lot of continuity there and basically yeah it's in development now so exciting if you're a Godzilla fan.
Godzilla minus one sequel has been announced. The atomic lizard rises from the depths of the ocean once again. Star director Takashi Yamazaki has announced that Godzilla minus one will get a sequel with the studio just giving him the green light to start work. Yamazaki will once again handle directing, writing and even oversee the special effects. Unfortunately that's all we know for now. But based on what the director has previously hinted it's very possible that Godzilla will have to face off with another kaiju in an epic battle. If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie I would like to do a sequel to this one. There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster. I don't know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju versus kaiju with human drama. That challenge is something I would like to explore. It sounds thrilling and we're of course eagerly waiting to see and hear more about this new Godzilla film. This is the announcement post here in regards to the next Godzilla movie which is the announcement of this new sequel. We're going to get another Godzilla film directed by the man behind Godzilla minus one. I do like the quote that he put out there in regards to there have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster. I don't know if anyone has achieved a more serious tone of kaiju versus kaiju with human drama. That challenge is something I would like to explore. Which is interesting because that's kind of the entire basis of Legendary's Monsterverse which I guess Toho Company kind of, or at least Yamazaki doesn't quite regard as Godzilla and doesn't quite regard as like authentic Godzilla which I can understand in many ways because it has sort of gone off the rails a little bit. We don't know any more about this project as of yet. It's very early, it's literally just received the green light so it's work is now starting on making sure that there's a talented crew behind it and that the script's being developed at a high enough standard and all that good stuff so I probably wouldn't expect to see this project for a few years. Movies don't take as long to make as video games generally speaking but when we're still very early in a project like this and we've just got the announcement it's probably at least two years out, maybe three. If you haven't seen Godzilla minus one go check it out. I think it's on Netflix in most regions but you might have to check that.