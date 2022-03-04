English
God of War
GRTV News - Amazon's God of War series has its new showrunner

After the last showrunner left, Amazon's God of War series can start work again.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology and entertainment, and so much more, whatever you like, whatever you love, we have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and want to see more, sorry, I felt a cough coming on, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so, so, so much more. Today I had a couple of news pieces that I kind of wanted to talk about and I was struggling to decide on which one I thought was sort of worth the time to give it a bit of a deep dive over these few minutes as we do usually in GRTV News. So Spider-Man 4 was announced to be shooting next summer, as Tom Holland himself revealed, so that was interesting, but I thought there's not really much more than that beyond the headline, but this one is quite an interesting sort of story of what's been going on with Amazon's God of War series and it seems like the entire series has gone back to square one by the looks of things. So it's got a new showrunner, previously Raphae Judkins, I think that's how you pronounce that, left the show along with executive producers Hawk Ostby, what a name, Hawk Ostby, and Mark Fergus, slightly less impressive name there Mark, but quite nice as well. Either way, they've left the show after creative sort of splits as they reportedly sent Amazon multiple scripts and Amazon denied them considering that they wanted to go in a different creative direction."

"And Ronald D. Moore is sort of coming back to Sony Pictures Television and replacing Judkins in this role of showrunner. Now, as we reported on previously, it does seem like this is going to be part of going back to sort of square one in a way, like we're going to see the show go in a different direction from what Judkins wanted it to go as, but we don't know what Judkins was planning, so let's not get our panties in a twist just yet over the lost, what could have been really. Especially because Corey Barlog, who was the director for the 2018 God of War game, is still on as an executive producer, so I think the warning signs would start to go off if he left, however, because he's still on it still seems that there's some sort of faith, at least from him, in this project. Also, it's worth noting that Moore is quite an established showrunner, he's done Outlander for all mankind, and multiple Star Trek series like Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and even more than that. So, you know, he's got experience, there's a lot of people with experience with God of War as well, working on the show, so, you know, and Amazon has some big shoes to fill after the Fallout show as well. Now, we know that Fallout is getting its second season filming next year, we also know that, you know, it's already a big success, so Amazon is pretty much cash in the bag with that one, but if it wants to continue this spree of good game adaptations, it needs to do well with God of War. God of War is very well-respected and loved, and especially that they're going just into the Nordic Saga, which is already very cinematic on its own, is a bit of a... it's a very interesting decision, we'll have to see how it plays out, considering that a lot of events take place before the Nordic Saga for Kratos. But yeah, let me know what you think the Amazon God of War show is going to look like, when do you think it's going to come out, let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"

