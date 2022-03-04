GRTV News - Replaced will no longer launch in 2024

The promising title will now debut in 2025.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking once again about Xbox actually. Mainly because one of the more anticipated games that was going to be coming to Xbox later this year has been delayed. We're not talking about Indiana Jones or Stalker 2 Heart of Chernobyl. Both games that I'm still not 100% convinced will be making their debut later this year. Maybe Stalker seems pretty confident at this point coming out in November. But Indiana Jones still not having a launch date makes you wonder a few different things. But anyway, regardless of Indiana Jones, which we're going to see at Gamescom anyway, it's been confirmed it's going to be open at Night Live. Maybe there'll be a release date then. But anyway, moving away from Indiana Jones, today we're going to be talking about Replaced. Much smaller game coming from the developer Sad Cat Studios and being published by Thunderfall, but it's going to be launching on PC and Xbox Series consoles, which is why we're kind of framing it as an Xbox game. And the reason why we're talking about it is because it's been delayed to 2025 and it's no longer going to be coming out later this year as was expected. So yes, Replaced has been delayed to 2025."
"The promising game will get the extra polish we hoped it would. David was impressed after seeing Sad Cat Studios replaced two months ago, but felt that the game's performance needed quite a bit of polish. Sounds like he'll get his wish granted. Sad Cat Studios says that Replaced has been delayed to sometime in 2025. The reason is simply that developers need more time to make the game live up to our expectations. So I can live with that."
"And here's the official statement here. I'm just going to bring up on Twitter very quickly or sorry, X. And this is what they say. So Replaced. Hi, everyone. We'll keep it short.Replaced will now be released in 2025. Our initial release date was optimistic and we apologise for that. Developing Replaced is quite a unique challenge and we're proud to be creating something that's special. So we needed we need more time to ensure we meet the high standards we've set for ourselves and meet the expectations for our fans. Feel free to join our Discord. We post lots of devlogs there to share the progress and are open for chat. Replaced was featured at Summer Game Fest early this summer and it will now also finally be available at Gamescom for everybody to play. Come say hi. For those not attending, we've prepared something special for later this week. Now back to work. We want you to love Replaced when it launches. So we have to go the extra mile."
"So, yeah, Replaced isn't going to be making its debut later this year, as was expected.The reason why I think this is quite an interesting point of conversation is that Xbox is 2024, which was originally looking to be quite a busy one, is once again getting sparser and sparser. We haven't I mean, so far, 2024 for Xbox has basically been coined by Hellblade 2. And Hellblade 2 was a game that Xbox didn't really support at all."
"They didn't really market it. It just came and it went, which is a shame because it's a beautiful game. It's a wonderful game. It's definitely something people should check out.It seems like Xbox has always had this mindset that 2024 was going to be coined by Avowed, Indiana Jones, Stalker, Replaced, Towerborne, all these other sort of bigger games that they've already done lots of marketing towards. Now, Avowed has been pushed to 2025."
"Stalker got delayed to November. It was supposed to be coming out in September, I believe. They got delayed to November.Indiana Jones, we still don't have a release date for. Again, we're expecting it to be coming out around December time."
"I can't imagine it'd be any earlier with Stalker being in the sort of November window, Call of Duty being in the late October window.I think we're looking at Indiana Jones being at the earliest late November, probably sometime in December. Wouldn't be surprised if it got pushed to 2025."
"And then again, Replace has been delayed, waiting for more information on many of the other indies that Xbox has been aligning itself with.So it's kind of an interesting thing that following a very disappointing 2023 for Xbox, 2024 is kind of going that way already."
"We know we're nearly at the end of August or halfway through August.So it's sort of crucial for Xbox to start getting things, the ship righted again so that they can start getting on track and release some serious big projects that keep people coming to the Xbox game studios for more."
"But again, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.The key thing to take from this bit of waffle is that Replaced will not be coming out in 2024, despite the fact that it looks pretty cool.Looks really, really, really, really, really pretty cool."
"But yeah, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, yeah, hope you enjoy your Wednesday and I'll see you all on the next one."