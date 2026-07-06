USA coach Pochettino justifies Balogun decision: "We aren't victims, but we aren't the villains either"

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The decision made by FIFA to clear US striker Folarin Balogun of his automatic one-match suspension for receiving a straight red card during the US previous match against Bosnia and Herzegovina has caused turmoil, with accusations that the White House had pressured FIFA to lift the sanction, despite being no precedent for that, in a decision thatas UEFA says, "undermines the integrity of the game and credibility of the competition".

We know that Belgium will appeal, even if there is still no time for the decision to be overturned before the match against USA (to take place in 12 hours, at 2 AM CEST of Tuesday), with their coach Rudi Garcia saying it felt "like April Fool's Day".

We also know what Donald Trump said: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!", the US President posted on Truth Social.

But what does Mauricio Pochettino, the US head coach say? The Argentinian coach tried to deflate the situation, but defended their position, saying they are not victims but aren't villains, either.

Mauricio Pochettino thinks criticism "is not right"

Folarin Balogun was expelled in the 60th minute of the match against Bosnia for a dangerous tackle on Tarik Muharemović (who could have injured his ankle), and Pochettino said that day that he did not deserved the red card.

"For me, there isn't much debate here, though I do understand Belgium's perspective and Rudi's point of view," Pochettino said in the press conference on Sunday (via The Athletic). "I understand why ⁠people conflate issues - people always do, because there's often an agenda to mix things up - but in this case, I don't think it's right"

"If anyone was harmed in this whole situation, it was the United ⁠States. Can anyone justify the idea ​that we weren't punished? I mean, playing 30 or 35 minutes a man down in a World Cup knockout match? It's not as if we're benefiting. There's no extraordinary gain we're getting out of all this. I mean, ultimately, we aren't victims, but we aren't the villains of this story either".