FIFA has "crossed a red line", says UEFA: "Unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable"

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UEFA has not remained silent before the controversy around Folarin Balogun, the US striker who was cleared by FIFA despite being forced to serve a (fairly common) one-match suspension for receiving a red card in the previous match. Reportedly, FIFA received pressure from the White House, with some saying it was Trump himself on the phone with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to lift the sanction on their star player (which will give them better options to qualify for the next stage).

The decision has been met with widespread criticism from all around the world, particularly Belgium, the main victims of the decision as they play against United States, and now UEFA has published a very harsh statement aimed at FIFA, saying the decision has "crossed a red line", even if they do not directly mention them.

UEFA explains that while some rules are open to interpretation, Balogun' sanction was not one of them, it is an automatic suspension following a red card, which is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body (FIFA said it was an independent panel who took the decision, and denied receiving pressure from the White House).

"It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension".

UEFA said that this decision means the certainty of the rules is no longer guaranteed, and that the integrity and credibility of the competition is undermined, as well as creating a precedent.

"Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole. We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."