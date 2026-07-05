"Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice", Trump said after Balogun was cleared of ban

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Folarin Balogun, United States top goal scorer, has been cleared by FIFA and will be available to play for the World Cup round of 16 match between USA and Belgium next Monday (Tuesday July 7 at 2:00 CEST, 1:00 BST), despite serving an authomatic one-match suspension for receiving a straight red card during USA previous match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA revealed it on Sunday in a statement: "In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

This is highly unusual, and comes after multiple petitions to FIFA to clear the player, who has been one of the key figures of the USMNT, the US national football team led by Mauricio Pochettino. Even US Secretary Marco Rubio asked FIFA to appeal, even if he himself thought it would be too late: "There needs to be an appeal process for that. It's probably too late for that", Rubio said after the Bosnia match.

According to what multiple FIFA officials told The Athletic, a team is not able to appeal against a red card or the subsequent suspension. However, FIFA has seemingly found a loophole to allow Balogun to play, which gives USA greater chances against Belgium.

President Donald Trump, known to be a close friend, or ally, to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, posted on Truth Social: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The winner of the USA/Belgium match will face the winner of the Spain vs. Portugal match, to be played on Monday. The quarter-final match will take place next Friday.