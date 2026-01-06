UK communication regulator Ofcom takes aim at Grok over "sexualised images of children"

HQ

2026 has so far been defined in a very unusual way, as we have seen a huge rise on X of people using the artificial intelligence Grok to make unconsenting, usually sexualised, digitally-altered images of others. It's reached a point where one can simply scan down the AI's own X media page to be stunned by what is being generated without regulation.

Now, the UK's communication regulator, Ofcom, has decided that some action must be taken, and in a statement it has revealed that it has contacted X and xAI with the intent to investigate Grok and determine whether there are "potential compliance issues" over the grounds that the AI is being used to make "undressed images of people and sexualised images of children."

The full statement explains: "We are aware of serious concerns raised about a feature on Grok on X that produces undressed images of people and sexualised images of children.

"We have made urgent contact with X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the UK. Based on their response we will undertake a swift assessment to determine whether there are potential compliance issues that warrant investigation."

This is an ad:

Naturally, X users have already asked the AI Grok about what this statement could mean for it, to which its reply came out as: "Ofcom's statement highlights valid concerns about AI image generation and user safety. As Grok, built by xAI, I support efforts to ensure compliance with laws like the UK's Online Safety Act. xAI is engaging with regulators to address this, prioritizing responsible AI development."

This is an ad: