Ubisoft and FX are teaming up for a Far Cry TV series

Ubisoft is one of the more aggressive video game publishers when it comes to creating adaptations of its beloved series and franchises, as in the past we've seen the French titan deliver an Assassin's Creed film and even a Werewolves Within flick. This is then on top of debuting Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and Splinter Cell: Deathwatch animes, Mythic Quest and Side Quest for Apple TV, and with plans to make an Assassin's Creed show, a Watch Dogs flick (that has wrapped production), and a Riders Republic movie also. Now, another project has joined this line-up.

It has been revealed that Ubisoft and FX are teaming up to make a Far Cry TV series. The show will be based on the popular and long-running game series, but it won't be a direct adaptation of any specific game, as rather it will "feature a new setting and cast of characters." Essentially, don't expect to see Vaas or the Seed family in this project, as examples.

Otherwise, we're told that the show will be produced by Rob Mac (AKA Rob McElhenney before he officially changed his name) through his More Better Productions company, and also Alien: Earth mastermind Noah Hawley through his 26 Keys company. Mac is also set to star and appear in the show in some manner.

Speaking about making this show a reality, Hawley expressed: "What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I'm excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen."

Mac then touched on this a tad with: "Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized. Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support."

With the announcement still very fresh, don't expect any news on cast or plot points just yet, even if we do know that when the premiere does roll around, the show will debut on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ elsewhere across the globe.