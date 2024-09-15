The Watch Dogs movie has finally finished production

HQ

After rumours swirled over a decade ago, the live-action Watch Dogs film has finally completed shooting, just in time for the franchise to be largely out of cultural memory, and certainly popularity.

The news officially came via Ubisoft's X profile:

Still, I am a little excited for the film, and of the world of video games as a whole Watch Dogs stands out as a title that could actually work as adapted material. Hopefully they can expand on the IP in a meaningful way and not fall into generic hacker/heist film territory, it needs to meaningfully feel like a Watch Dogs film.

There is an element of scepticism here too, due to the fact that the Borderlands film just closed with $31 million box office takings, barely covering its marketing costs, let alone its production budget.

At the end of the day, here's hoping for the best for the Watch Dogs film, which is directed by Mathieu Turi, stars Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) and Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). Thanks, PC Gamer.