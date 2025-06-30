Rob McElhenney is set to change his name to Rob Mac

HQ

In what can only be described as a Hollywood move, actor Rob McElhenney, known for his role in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and also for his co-ownership of the Championship club Wrexham AFC alongside Ryan Reynolds, has announced plans to officially change his name.

The star is set to go from Rob McElhenney to simply Rob Mac, seemingly in a bid to make it easier for folk to pronounce his second name. The name change has been officially requested in the form of a filing to the U.S. government, meaning in the near future, you will start to see the actor referred to as Rob Mac in credits and the likes.

This has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, who also reports that the actor's kids and his wife, IASIP co-star Kaitlyn Olsen, are "not really happy about it" as "they have that last name. And so do I, legally!"