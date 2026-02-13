Tons of details about 007 First Light thanks to the new State of Play trailer

HQ

007 First Light is a game that fans of IOI and the most famous spy in books and films are eagerly awaiting. From its original announcement, through the sad news of its delay, every time we've seen images of the game, we've wanted to play it even more. The spectacular trailer from the last State of Play was no exception, but, as if that weren't enough, we now have official information that gives us a little more insight into the plot.

The trailer offers a first glimpse of Bond's exploits in Iceland, showcasing his judgement, composure and ingenuity, qualities that catch the attention of MI6 and propel him into the demanding training of the newly reactivated 00 programme. Still inexperienced and, at times, reckless, Bond (played by Patrick Gibson) must adapt his instincts to the structure and discipline of this new world, where initiative is not always rewarded and obedience is often the norm.

As he enters the world of espionage, Bond finds an unexpected advocate in M (played by Priyanga Burford), who recognises his potential as an agent capable of maintaining control in desperate situations and achieving his objectives by following his own judgement. John Greenway (played by Lennie James), a former 00 agent and programme instructor, represents Bond's counterpoint. As a disciplined operative who adheres strictly to the rules, Greenway's rigid philosophy quickly clashes with Bond's instinctive and improvisational approach in the field.

Despite their differences, Bond and Greenway are forced to work together. With the resurgence of 009, a former British operative now turned renegade, the situation becomes the first real field test for the new and revived 00 programme. From the calm of the Carpathian Mountains to the dangerous black market of Aleph, Bond's pursuit takes him around the world and leads him to the unpredictable Bawma (played by Lenny Kravitz) and beyond. Bond will also have to deal with mysterious characters, such as Charlotte Roth (played by Noemie Nakai), and determine where their loyalties lie before deciding who to trust.

"With 007 First Light, we set out to reimagine the origin of James Bond, exploring the moments of his training that make him the agent players know, though not yet the legend he will become. This is a version of Bond who is still inexperienced and finding his place in the world of espionage, but who is already defined by his instincts, intelligence and the determination that sets him apart. Players will recognise from the outset the unmistakable qualities that make him Bond," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

007 First Light is scheduled for release on 27 May 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC, but is already available for pre-order. You can read our preview here.

