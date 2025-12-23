IO Interactive delays 007 First Light to May 2026

HQ

It seems that the big companies are using these last few days of 2025 to evaluate their roadmaps for next year (and beyond), and we've already seen some date changes in theatrical releases such as Gatto, now in March 2027, or the complete restructuring of Ark II's release, now pushed back to 2028. Now we have confirmation of yet another delay, though fortunately this time it's an extra couple of months.

IO Interactive has just released a statement on social media, which you can find in full below, stating that its next title, 007 First Light, originally scheduled for release in March 2026, is moving that release date to 27 May 2026. The team doesn't want to take unnecessary risks and wants to take that extra couple of months to polish the experience as much as possible and deliver the best game on release. The statement reads:

"Hello everyone:

Today, we are sharing an update regarding 007 First Light, as we have decided to move the game's release by two months, to the 27th of May 2026.

007 First Light is our most ambitious project to date, and the team has been fully focused on delivering an unforgettable James Bond experience, bringing together breathtaking action, globe-trotting, spycraft, gadgets, car chases, and more. As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.

The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience, ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch. We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game.

We look forward to sharing more updates regarding 007 First Light in early 2026.

Thank you again for your support,

IO Interactive/ Hakan Abrak."

A little disappointed by the announcement of this delay?