Tom Holland responds to James Bond casting rumours while making fried chicken

It has already been a busy year for Tom Holland, as the British actor has come off the back of filming The Odyssey with Christopher Nolan to instead jump straight into work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which we recently saw his new Spidey suit being revealed. This will mean that the box office will be headlined in part by Holland next year (and his partner Zendaya, who is appearing in Dune: Part 3, Spider-Man, The Odyssey, and Shrek 5).

But despite being in some blockbusters already, will Holland also eventually be the next James Bond? Rumours have claimed that he's a favourite to take over the 007 mantle, but that's not something Holland will give much credence to as of the moment.

Speaking with Gordon Ramsey in a YouTube video where the chef and actor combine to make a spicy fried chicken sandwich, Holland was pressed about the Bond rumours, to which he replied:

"Listen, there's speculation at the minute. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day." He continues, "every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I've had."

That's certainly leaving the door open for the role, something that neither Henry Golding nor Taron Egerton did...