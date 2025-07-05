Henry Golding all but takes his name out of the hat to become the next James Bond

HQ

Out of the many, many names being thrown around to become the next James Bond, one actor who has been casually hanging around as one to watch is Henry Golding, who is an action film veteran and is the perfect kind of age to become 007, being 38 years old and having experience and also still a degree of youthful exuberance. However, any chance that Golding will become Bond seems out of the question now, as the actor has all but shut down 007 casting rumours.

Speaking with People, Golding commented on taking over the Bond mantle, noting that it is actually a bit of a "nightmare" as there is both the massive cultural expectation and also a theme to fit into the stylings and tendencies of the character.

In full, Golding explains: "I think that's every actor's kind of nightmare. But at the same time, [you're] also wanting to kind of add something new to a franchise. Why can't they bring out more agents or more OO's? I think that would be so much more fun, because there just isn't the restraints and the expectation. Maybe I'm just a p----. I don't know. But I think I would love it so much more if there wasn't that overhanging cultural pressure."

Do you think Golding would have made a good 007 or are you happy for someone else to take point, perhaps Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, or Harris Dickinson?