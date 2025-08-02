The new Spider-Man suit from Spider-Man Brand New Day revealed by Tom Holland

HQ

Spider-Man Brand New Day is finally filming, and Sony Pictures has given us the first official look at the new Spider-Man suit for Tom Holland. One day after the first teaser, a new video shows Tom Holland arriving on set, with the first full reveal of the suit, which is very different from the ones he wore in his previous trilogy and the Avengers movie, and more similar to the one from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or the Sam Raimi trilogy.

However, some fans may be disappointed that he is not wearing the same suit from the ending scene of Spider-Man No Way Home. It's a new director, after all, wih Shan-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton telling the next chapter in Peter Parker's story.

Spider-Man Brand New Day is currently filming in Glasgow, made it to look like New York, for an action scene that will reportedly involve Jon Bernthal's The Punisher. We may have more leaks and images from the shoot in the coming days, so stay tuned... The film releases on July 31, 2026.