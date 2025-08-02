Taron Egerton comments on the James Bond race: "Nobody's asking me to do it!"

HQ

The topic of who may become the next James Bond is still a very popular subject. Each month there seems to be another leading candidate, with the latest rumours suggesting Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson are among the favourites.

One person who doesn't seem to be on the cards of many to become the next Bond is Kingsman star Taron Egerton, who has commented on the ongoing debacle and if he would like to take a crack at the famed spy operating in His Majesty's Secret Service.

Speaking with Collider, Egerton all but said that playing Bond isn't on his to do list, noting that while he would like to take a crack at more commercial roles, he doesn't think the role would lead to him being particularly happy.

"But that's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would. I think I'm a period in my life where, as you say, I've been probably following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I'm sure I won't feel that way forever.

"But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it. [Laughs] But also, it's possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest. I do think it's a big old undertaking, it kind of consumes your life, a role like that."

Do you think that Egerton would make a good Bond? He does have sleek and suave spy and espionage experience following a couple of outings as Eggsy in the Kingsman films...