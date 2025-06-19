Aaron Pierre rumoured to take over as the next James Bond

HQ

Intensive work is underway to find the next James Bond. This comes after Amazon bought MGM Studios for around $8.5 billion, followed by spending another billion or so to acquire creative control over the 007 franchise. In other words, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are out of the picture, and the two new producers hunting for talent are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who have formally taken over the reins for the next Bond film.

Rumours and speculation are rife, and according to insider Daniel Richtman, Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre is now one of the hottest candidates. His track record is quite impressive, it must be said, with roles including Dev-Em in Krypton, Caesar in The Underground Railroad, Malcolm X in Genius and the voice of Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King.

So it's probably only a matter of time before we get an official announcement, as Amazon is unlikely to want to drag out the process too long given the investments that have been made. The two big pieces of the puzzle that remain are the actor and director, before they can finally get started on reinventing the Bond universe.

What do you think, is Aaron Pierre a suitable candidate for the role of Bond?