Tom Hardy to return for third season of MobLand

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While Paramount+ hasn't yet officially renewed MobLand for a third season, it does seem likely this is about to happen.

Essentially, following Tom Hardy supposedly being fired from the show due to having differences and clashes with the show's producers, many started to wonder if MobLand would continue, especially considering Hardy was a large draw for many viewers. Then it was reported that a dialogue was being opened to resolve these issues and ensure that Hardy would return, securing a future for the show.

The latest update comes from Deadline, who now reveals things have been patched up following a sit down between Hardy, executive producer and showrunner Jez Butterworth, and executive producer David Glasser (with Guy Ritchie also somewhat involved). It's said the meeting went well, and now Hardy is expected to return to the series and continue to be MobLand's frontman, suggesting that Paramount+ will soon pull the trigger and order a third batch of episodes.

As for the second season of MobLand, it's thought the show will return by the end of 2026, but no firm date has been communicated as of yet.