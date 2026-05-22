Tom Hardy reportedly fired from MobLand, won't appear in Season 3

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In a rather surprising turn of events, it has now been reported that Paramount+'s drama series, MobLand, its biggest original series that wasn't created by Taylor Sheridan, will soon look very different. Ahead of work beginning to take place on a third season, with Season 2 yet to debut too, Puck News has claimed that lead star Tom Hardy has officially been fired from the show and won't be reprising his role as Harry Da Souza for future chapters.

In a recent newsletter article, it's claimed that Hardy frequently clashed with the producers and the executives on the show, often looking to change dialogue and otherwise give notes that would adjust the planned production. This is on top of allegedly being late to set on a frequent basis.

The newsletter also adds that "any list of the most difficult actors in town would probably include Tom Hardy," which simply adds fuel to the fire of his conduct on sets, including a much-talked about affair back during the era of Mad Max: Fury Road, where the actor was allegedly often late too and even butted heads with co-star Charlize Theron on a frequent basis.

No official confirmation has come yet from Paramount or Hardy in regards to this news.