Latest report claims Tom Hardy hasn't cut from MobLand yet, discussions are underway for a return

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Recently, a report circulated that claimed Tom Hardy had been fired from his role on the Paramount+ drama series MobLand, all following claims the actor was routinely late to set and got into spats with the creative team over dialogue rewrites and the general direction of the show. At the time, all sorts of statements were made, with some defending Hardy and claiming the reported allegations to be false, while others noticed a trend of behaviour that stretches back to past projects Hardy has worked upon. Whatever the case, the one thing that was clear was Hardy departing MobLand was only a bad move for the show's popularity, as many voiced their opinion that he was the reason they watched it in the first place, a move that no doubt led to Paramount wanting to ensure Hardy remained part of the team for the planned third season.

Speaking on this point, now Variety has shared a report wherein it's claimed that Paramount is trying to work things out with Hardy and that "Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively."

The report even notes that executive producer Guy Ritchie is likely pushing producer David Glasser to work things out with Hardy as "Guy likes working with Tom." Another insider has mentioned that while Hardy can be "difficult, but he's a movie star".

In another interesting development, the report claims that Hardy was frustrated with writer Jez Butterworth for delivering scripts late, making it challenging for Hardy to prepare for scenes. Likewise, it's said that Butterworth only ever spoke with Glasser and never came to set, making it near impossible for Hardy to work through script issues, with a production member claiming to say: "Very few people on the cast or crew have anything to do with Jez. We never see him."

Whatever the case, it's very clear that there are bigger issues at play behind-the-scenes of MobLand, but as ever, money and numbers talk and with the show being one of Paramount+'s biggest, it's hard to assume that Season 3 will go ahead with its leading star at the helm, so stay tuned as there will be additional developments to this saga.