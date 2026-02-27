Today's Pokémon Presents will have a pre-show 30 minutes before, there will be music, and the 1,025 logos dedicated to each Pokémon will be shown

Happy Pokémon Day, everyone! Today, 27 February, the new Pokémon Presents will take place, where big news is expected to be announced. Perhaps Gen 10? It is also possible that more details about FireRed and LeafGreen will be revealed and, above all, Pokémon's 30th anniversary will be celebrated.

As Stealth40k tells us on X, the event will have a pre-show 30 minutes before, and there will be time for music and to see the special 30th anniversary logos that have been created for the 1,025 Pokémon that exist to date.

We would also like to take this opportunity to recommend our Pokémon RedFire and LeafGreen guide, where we show you the exclusive Pokémon in each version.

What do you expect to be announced during today's Pokémon Presents?