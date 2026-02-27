Pokémon FireRed/LeafGreen Guide: All exclusive Pokémon in each version

HQ

Pokémon has always been about trading. Two versions, each with exclusive Pokémon, from the most common to the legendary ones that feature on the covers of the latest instalments. If you really wanted to catch them all, you always needed a friend, or another console with the other version of the game and a link cable or wireless adapter in the days of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance.

Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen are now available, and in this return to the Kanto region, it's important to know which Pokémon are exclusive to each version:

FireRed exclusive Pokémon



#23 Ekans



#24 Arbok



#43 Oddish



#44 Gloom



#45 Vileplume



#54 Psyduck



#55 Golduck



#58 Growlithe



#59 Arcanine



#90 Shellder



#91 Cloyster



#123 Scyther



#125 Electabuzz



#182 Bellossom



#194 Wooper



#195 Quagsire



#198 Murkrow



#211 Qwilfish



#212 Scizor



#225 Delibird



#227 Skarmory



#239 Elekid



LeafGreen exclusive Pokémon



#27 Sandshrew



#28 Sandslash



#37 Vulpix



#38 Ninetales



#69 Bellsprout



#70 Weepinbell



#71 Victreebel



#79 Slowpoke



#80 Slowbro



#120 Staryu



#221 Starmie



#126 Magmar



#127 Pinsir



#183 Marill



#184 Azumarill



#199 Slowking



#200 Misdreavus



#215 Sneasel



#223 Remoraid



#224 Octillery



#226 Mantine



#240 Magby



#298 Azurill



Do you prefer Red or Green?

