The Weapons make-up artist created the "whiteface" look for viral Druski skit

Internet comedian Druski's latest sketch really takes things up a notch. Heading to a real NASCAR event, Druski donned loose denim overalls, a fake beard, wig, and an amount of race-changing make-up that would make Robert Downey Jr.'s character in Tropic Thunder feel like he'd not gone far enough.

The skit, entitled "That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN," wouldn't have been possible without Kaylee Kehne-Swisher, a talented make-up artist who has previously worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 as well as Zach Cregger's horror hit Weapons (thanks, Rolling Stone). After seeing Aunt Gladys' look in the supernatural horror, it's clear to see that Kehne-Swisher is capable of really transforming a person.

Druski's sketch has come under some fire for "whiteface," but it doesn't appear to have been used maliciously. From watching the video you can see the comedian chugging beer, singing Born in the USA, and having a good time along with his fellow NASCAR attendees.

"I love these characters that Druski's coming up with," Kehne-Swisher said. "I've always really loved [Saturday Night Live], where you can hardly tell who a person is under Clinton makeup, or White Chicks — these big makeup transformations. I've been trying to come up with more ideas for him, like 'What can we get away with?"

It apparently took four hours to get Druski into his full make-up. This isn't the first time he's undergone a race change, and in the first skit to do so he had to spend seven hours in the chair. Rough.

