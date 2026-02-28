The most terrifying part of Resident Evil Requiem

HQ

Resident Evil Requiem is the game of the moment. We remind you that we loved it in our review and take this opportunity to recommend our guides on the game. However, we have discovered that Capcom's new title gives you quite a 'scare' even before you start playing, by asking you to enter your age in a rather painful way, counting one by one up to that point!

This new feature, asking for such personal information that cannot be changed, may shock some of us who are already greying and has sparked some discussion online. It is unclear whether this is a suggestive way of reminding us that this is an 18+ game for adults only, of secretly conducting a demographic survey, or of reflecting that some of us have been following the series for three decades already, as a nod to its anniversary.

That's right, this screen may be the first difficult part to get past. Taking it with humour: not all players are prepared to face the passage of time, and having a horror game remind you that you're not as young as you thought... can be terrifying!

Are you enjoying Resident Evil Requiem even though it reminds you that we're not so young anymore? Why do you think Capcom added this new feature?