Resident Evil Requiem Guide: Where to find Grace's S&S M232 gun

Resident Evil Requiem is full of secrets, hidden objects, and lots of mysteries. Unfortunately, we can't explore the settings at our leisure because there are always enemies lurking nearby, so we can miss out on many important things. The S&S M232 gun is one of those items that, if we get distracted or don't explore all the areas thoroughly, we may overlook and leave without the best pistol for Grace throughout the game.

It's located in the piano room of the Rhodes Hill Clinic, to the left behind the bar and next to one of the safes in the area. Be careful of the singer and the zombies in that room, because they can easily surround you.

There is also an Antique Coin in that same room, and if you want to know what it's for, you can read this guide. If you want more tips to make your Resident Evil Requiem adventure a little more bearable, check out our guide for useful tips for the game.

Are you having a lot of fun with Capcom's new game?

