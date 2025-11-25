The Mega Dimension donuts from Pokémon Legends: Z-A's DLC are being made into real sweet treats

HQ

Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC arrives next month, and it brings special donuts you can eat to give yourself a bit of a boost while adventuring in the weird version of Lumiose City the new content takes place in. The donuts aren't just available in-game, though, as they'll soon be real treats to eat at the Pokémon Café in Tokyo.

As spotted by VGC, The Pokémon Company is bringing real Mega Dimensions donuts to its Pikachu Sweets section of the Pokémon Café. Included in this range of pastries are the Groudon and Kyogre donuts, but they're still being called the red and blue donuts, likely to avoid spoilers despite their designs clearly showing the Pokémon they represent.

These new items will be available from the 10th of December at the café until the 1st of March 2026. The launch coincides with the release of Mega Dimension, which gives players more content in the form of fresh areas to explore, more powerful Pokémon, and extra Mega Evolutions.

