The first two Netflix Houses will open in late 2025

HQ

Netflix is trying its hand at physical and in-person entertainment, all through the creation of venues known as Netflix Houses. The idea is basically a mini theme park, where fans can visit and engage with core Netflix brands by participating in stylised activities, all while eating designed food too.

It's an unusual setup for sure, but Netflix is committing to the House idea very firmly, so much so that the initial two venues will open as soon as later this year in Philadelphia's King of Prussia Mall and Dallas' Galleria Dallas. These will be a "permanent, year-round home for fans that brings some of our most popular shows and movies to life — including Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, and A Knives Out Mystery franchise — through first-of-their-kind immersive story-driven experiences," as Netflix explains.

But this won't be all. A third venue is already planned for the Strip in Las Vegas, with this expected to open in 2027.

The two upcoming venues will have different opportunities for fans to experience, with Philly offering Wednesday, One Piece, VR games, mini-golf, and a Tudum theatre, while Dallas instead offers Stranger Things, Squid Game, and a RePLAY arcade. Head over here to see exactly what each House has in store.

This is an ad: