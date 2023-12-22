The Finals already has more than 10 million players

HQ

It quickly became apparent that the former Battlefield-developers at Embark Studios was on to something special with The Finals, as the game's beta reached more than 7.5 million players. Turns out, those players told many of their friends.

The last announcement from the Swedish studio before it closes for the holidays is that The Finals now has surpassed 10 million players after just two weeks on the market. That's very impressive, so let's hope the developers succeed in getting rid of all those darn cheaters sooner rather than later to avoid people abandoning the game in frustration.