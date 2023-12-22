Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Finals

The Finals already has more than 10 million players

The former Battlefield-developers have a success in their hands.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It quickly became apparent that the former Battlefield-developers at Embark Studios was on to something special with The Finals, as the game's beta reached more than 7.5 million players. Turns out, those players told many of their friends.

The last announcement from the Swedish studio before it closes for the holidays is that The Finals now has surpassed 10 million players after just two weeks on the market. That's very impressive, so let's hope the developers succeed in getting rid of all those darn cheaters sooner rather than later to avoid people abandoning the game in frustration.

The Finals

Related texts

0
The FinalsScore

The Finals
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The Swedish Battlefield veterans at Embark Studios have now rolled out their Fortnite competitor and Petter has been hard at work testing The Finals...



Loading next content