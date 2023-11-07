The Finals reached 7.5 million players during the open beta

HQ

We knew from the very beginning that Embark Studios, founded 2018 by some of the finest industry veterans Sweden has to offer, would deliver interesting stuff in the future. And sure enough.

The open beta for The Finals that has been live for little over a week (but is now closed) garnered a huge following of people wanting to try this multiplayer shooter out. As revealed by the studio on X, no less than 7.5 million gamers played it, something that hopefully gives the developers plenty of useful information and overall feedback on things that could be improved.

There is still no release date for The Finals, but we assume it premieres next year. The confirmed formats are PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Did you play the beta and what did you think of it?