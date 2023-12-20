Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Finals

The Finals will soon get rid of all those darn cheaters in your games

Cheating has been a major issue for some despite the game being very fun.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nothing ruins multiplayer gaming quite like a cheater. When someone isn't just better than you and they're flying through walls or flicking to your head whenever they spot you, it sours the overall experience of a multiplayer game.

The Finals is no exception, and players have been complaining of the wealth of cheaters in lobbies for a while. A solution to this is in the works, as outlined by the team at Embark Studios on the game's Discord server (thanks, MP1st.)

"Over the past few days, we've had a technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently. We're now nearing a solution to this bug, and we're already begun re-upping our anti-cheat measures again," reads the message from Embark. "Thanks for your patience as we continue to sort through issues."

Despite players calling for region-locking, this doesn't seem like an option. "We don't want to region lock," wrote a community manager. "It's a company decision."

The Finals

Related texts

0
The FinalsScore

The Finals
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The Swedish Battlefield veterans at Embark Studios have now rolled out their Fortnite competitor and Petter has been hard at work testing The Finals...



Loading next content