The Finals will soon get rid of all those darn cheaters in your games

HQ

Nothing ruins multiplayer gaming quite like a cheater. When someone isn't just better than you and they're flying through walls or flicking to your head whenever they spot you, it sours the overall experience of a multiplayer game.

The Finals is no exception, and players have been complaining of the wealth of cheaters in lobbies for a while. A solution to this is in the works, as outlined by the team at Embark Studios on the game's Discord server (thanks, MP1st.)

"Over the past few days, we've had a technical issue that prevented us from banning cheaters efficiently. We're now nearing a solution to this bug, and we're already begun re-upping our anti-cheat measures again," reads the message from Embark. "Thanks for your patience as we continue to sort through issues."

Despite players calling for region-locking, this doesn't seem like an option. "We don't want to region lock," wrote a community manager. "It's a company decision."