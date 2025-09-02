Taco Bell reconsiders AI drive-thrus after man orders 18,000 waters

HQ

Fast-food chain Taco Bell is reconsidering the implementation of AI drive-thrus across hundreds of locations following customer complaints, delays, and the exploitation of the new tech.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Taco Bell's chief digital and technology officer Dane Matthews said that he has been disappointed and pleased with the AI implementation. "We're learning a lot, I'm going to be honest with you. I think like everybody, sometimes it lets me down, but sometimes it really surprises me."

Matthews is now rethinking the technology's use in its current state, and is wondering whether it has a strong future at Taco Bell. Apart from one man going viral for ordering 18,000 waters, other customers have complained about the AI drive-thrus not being as understanding or effective as a human member of staff.

Exact plans are still in the works. "I can tell you it's a very active conversation inside Taco Bell in partnership with our franchisees," Matthews said. "I think at the end of the day, it's really, really early. And we feel that. And I think other brands feel that, too."

This is an ad: