Spanish forward Santi Aldama traded from Memphis Grizzlies to Dallas Mavericks

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Santi Aldama, the 25-year-old Spanish forward, picked 30th overall in the 2021 NBA draft, picked by Utah Jazz and later traded to Memphis Grizzlies, has been traded to Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks also receive the draft rights for Tarik Biberović, who was the 56th pick in 2023, and in exchange the Memphis Grizzlies will receive AJ Johnson, the 2030 first-round pick via Warriors, and two future second-round picks.

With Grizzlies, Aldama signed a new three-year deal in June 2025, but will only fulfil one. He has and made 43 appearances, 11 starts, during the 2025-26 season, on an average of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, but has been side-lined since March 2026 after receiving an arthroscopic procedure in his right knee.

Aldama is the latest in a series of high profile trades that include Giannis Antetokounmpo being sent to the Miami Heat, Ja Morant being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, Walker Kessler being traded to Los Angeles Lakers, and perhaps most shockingly, Jaylen Brown ending a ten year relationship with Boston Celtics and being traded to their rivals Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and four draft picks.