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The NBA trade market has delivered one of the headlines of the summer: five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown, NBA champion and Finals MVP in 2024, will leave the Boston Celtics after ten years and will join the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange for Brown, Boston Celtics will receive Paul George, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, a 2030 second-round pick and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

Jaylen Brown will now play for rivals in the East Conference, teaming up with guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe and center Joel Embiid. The Celtics-76ers rivalry is one of the greatest in NBA, being the teams that have played most times in the NBA play-offs: 23 times (with Celtics winning 15 of them, but not last season).

This comes after Brown delivered a career high of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds ​and 5.1 assists per game and finished sixth in the NBA MVP vote, buy felt "underappreciated", according to NBA.com, after, despite carrying the weight of the team on his shoulders given Jayson Tatum's long absence due to injury, he was included in a failed attempt to trade him for Milwaukee's Gianni Antetokounmpo (who eventually went to Miami).

Jaylon Brown is the player to have reached more NBA wins, counting regular season and play-offs, in the last ten years: Boston Celtics won 523 games with Brown in the lineup, six more than Denver won with Nikola Jokic during the same time.