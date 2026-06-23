Milwaukee icon Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to Miami Heat after 13 years

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Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading to Miami Heat next season. His team, the Milwaukee Bucks, traded him and Bobby Portis in exhange of four players and five draft picks.

Antetokounmpo has been an icon for Milwaukee since he arrived in 2013, helping them win the 2021 NBA championship, the franchise's first title in 50 years. But with Portis also being traded and with Thanasis Antetokounmpo becoming a free agent, no players from that 2021 team remain in Milwaukee now.

ESPN reports the following deal: the Milwaukee Bucks send Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat. In exchanged, Miami send Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis to Milwaukee. In addition, Miami also gives Milwaukee three first-round picks, including the overall No. 13 in the next NBA draft on Tuesday and two first round picks in 2031 and 2033, while also giving them a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second round pick.

The 31-year-old Greek player became the NBA Finals MVP that year, and has been chosen as MVP twice (2019 and 2020), ten times all-star, Defensive Player of the year in 2020 and seven times All-NBA First Team.