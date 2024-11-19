Sony is reportedly looking to buy FromSoftware's parent company

HQ

It appears that Sony is looking to make a major acquisition, as it is apparently in talks to buy Japanese media powerhouse Kadokawa, which is the parent company of the Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware.

According to Reuters, talks between both sides are ongoing, and a deal could be signed in the coming weeks if all goes well. Kadokawa is currently valued at $2.7 billion prior to the report. Both Kadokawa and Sony have declined to comment.

Sony already has a 2% stake in Kadokawa, and a stake in subsidiary FromSoftware. This might not be on the same scale as Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, but if the deal went through, it would be a huge get for Sony. FromSoftware has sold millions upon millions of games in recent years, which is probably why we've seen more rumours of a Sony buyout circulating.

Do you think Sony buying Kadokawa is a good idea?