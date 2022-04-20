Rumour: Sony wants to buy Elden Ring developer FromSoftware

HQ

Sony has previously stated, that it plans to buy new studios under its wings in the future as well. In recent years they have acquired for example Insomniac Games (Spider-Man) and Bungie (Destiny 2). Maybe their next target is Elden Ring developer FromSoftware?

Gaming analyst and insider Dr. Serkan Toto is also the CEO of his consultancy company Kantan Games in Tokyo. He has now rumoured on Twitter, that Sony's next target for "M&A" (merger and acquisition) would be none other than Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer From Software. In a series of tweets Serkan Toto gives a glimpse to FromSoftware's history starting from 1986.

If this rumour happens to be true, and if it actually happens, it will once again be a big thing in gaming. FromSoftware basically created a new genre (Souls-like), which has grown in popularity during the last decade or so.

Thanks, Dual Shockers