Sony CEO says Zelda live action will be "an epic story of adventure and discovery"

Although most of the attention at CES 2024 in Las Vegas is focused on presenting us with the latest technological innovations, companies have also taken the opportunity to give us advance information about some of the projects in their entertainment divisions, as is the case with Sony. We've already talked these days about the small preview of the Gravity Rush movie and the status of the God of War and Horizon series projects. But we didn't want to overlook Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida's mention of the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie produced in conjunction with Sony Pictures.

"We are also excited about another IP expansion: the adaptation of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda game franchise. This live-action film will deliver an incredible story of adventure and discovery."

The Legend of Zelda live action project was announced last November and has been shrouded in silence. Release windows, actors, and more are unknown at the moment, but Yoshida's words indicate that, at the very least, early drafts of the story are already circulating around the offices. Let's hope to hear more later this year.

Who would you like to see as Link in the live-action film?