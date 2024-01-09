Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gravity Rush

Sony shows seconds of the Gravity Rush movie

Get a taste of the gravity-breaking action that awaits.

Sony didn't just give a small update about the TV shows based on God of War and Horizon during its CES press conference. It also sneaked in a brief look at the Gravity Rush movie that was announced back in 2022.

The trailer below shows how the newly established advanced visualisation facility called Torchlight can help filmmakers throughout their projects. This includes some behind the scenes examples, and that's where the Gravity Rush movie comes in.

We're show how motion capture gets translated into a scene where a character (presumably Kat even if she doesn't look much like her) jumps off a tall building in a floating city and dives towards some kind of flying demon. That's it though, but at least we know the movie is still coming and that Sony wants to make this gravity-bending adventure look great.

Gravity Rush

